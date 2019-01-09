The Waugh Zone, Wednesday January 9, 2019

The big Brexit debate resumes today and it ought to be a major Parliamentary moment. Yet the fact that this is merely an extension of the previous debate has taken much of the drama out of the occasion. And with Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay opening for the government, even his admirers would admit he lacks the big name appeal needed to re-inject some momentum. Instead, it may be left to PMQs to act as a proxy-opener of the five-day Brexit debate.

But we should be in no doubt that the stakes are as high as ever, ahead of next week’s ‘meaningful vote’ on Tuesday night. And one of the key issues over coming days will be Theresa May’s attempt to claim that she has secured not just political but legal ‘assurances’ needed for Parliament to pass her deal. We report exclusively today that both Labour and Tory rebels are demanding the government should reveal any updated legal advice to back up the PM’s new promises. In short, they want legal proof that something has changed.

The hope in No.10 has been to win the DUP round, unlocking scores of Tory MPs whose main objection to the deal is the vexed Northern Irish ‘backstop’. But neither the DUP nor Brexiteers nor Labour will be satisfied with anything that looks like mere words. Irish PM Leo Varadkar tried to be helpful to May yesterday, saying the EU was ready to provide new “written guarantees, explanations and assurances” to help her secure Parliamentary support. Yet few in Dublin or Brussels think the EU will sign up to anything that unpicks the backstop or has real legal force. Newsnight’s Nick Watt last night said the DUP position was unchanged.

The new guarantees are expected in an exchange of letters with the EU27, possibly as late as Monday or Tuesday. But any claims by ministers that they are ‘legally’ meaningful will swiftly be challenged by MPs to prove what legal advice underpins such pronouncements. No.10’s decision to get Attorney General Geoffrey Cox to open the final day’s debate shows it is alive to this problem, but given the previous contempt motion he will be under intense pressure (from figures ranging from Keir Starmer to Iain Duncan Smith) to publish any updated advice. Various procedural devices are being worked out. We could see either an amendment to the meaningful vote or the threat of fresh contempt used to force Cox’s hand.

Meanwhile, Lord Kerr (the British diplomat who drafted Article 50) has a new report on a ‘roadmap’ out of the crisis. He says that talk of a series of indicative votes on alternatives to May’s plan are all meaningless unless they include legitimate requests to extend the Article 50 process. And Kerr points out the EU won’t allow an extension for plans that haven’t been discussed or agreed with Brussels. Only a general election or second referendum would persuade them, he says. As for Labour’s own sequencing, Barry Gardiner said this morning that if May lost on Tuesday, “the next thing to do immediately after that is for there to be a vote of confidence in the Government.” Buckle up, folks.