The Waugh Zone Wednesday May 9, 2018

It’s PMQs day again and with John Bercow in Glasgow for predecessor Michael Martin’s funeral (the first time he’s missed a PMQs in 9 years), it will be interesting to see how deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle handles proceedings. Will he keep it down to the intended 30 minutes? With talk still swirling about Bercow’s future, it’s quite an audition. There’s no shortage of topics and Jeremy Corbyn may want to keep up the pressure on Windrush (see below), the day’s vote on media regulation or even on Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

What may unite both Corbyn and Theresa May is a reluctance to tackle the vexed issue of Brexit, particularly as both leaders suffered major backbench rebellions in the House of Lords last night. Last night saw the number of Government defeats on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill rise to 14, with amendments on continued membership of EU regulatory bodies, the removal of a fixed ‘Exit Date’ and curbs on statutory instruments passed with decent majorities. Yet the really big one, and the biggest surprise, was the 247-218 vote to make membership of the EEA a ‘negotiating objective’ of the Government. In order words, Lords voted to force the PM to stay in the EU single market.

Some 83 Labour peers rebelled against their whips’ instruction to abstain (see the full list here). That’s nearly half of their backbenchers in the Lords who wanted to encourage their colleagues in the Commons to join them. Peter Mandelson and Neil Kinnock were out in force, with Kinnock claiming that a majority of Labour MPs agree with EEA membership (though obviously that’s not enough to win a vote). With 17 Tory rebels joining in last night, George Osborne reminded Jacob Rees-Mogg and David Davis that they’d led the opposition to the Coalition’s plans to elect peers.

Mandating membership of the EEA seems a step too far for Corbyn, but a vote on membership of ‘a’ customs union is where he really could cause trouble. The danger of last night is the Government whips could now try to group the EEA and customs votes together in the Commons to peel of wavering Tory rebels. Following Boris Johnson’s ‘crazy’ outburst, Dominic Grieve yesterday said ‘overwhelming numbers’ of MPs want frictionless trade. He seemed to be telling May that if she put her ‘customs partnership’ to Parliament, she could defeat the Brexiteers. Yet May has shown little appetite for confronting the hardcore 60-strong European Research Group. The Times reports Boris is daring May to sack him for being outspoken. She could call his bluff by simply sticking with the current options, though with some tweaks.

The real problem is that both of May’s customs options look unworkable, untweakable or at least far from ready by 2021. As academic Anand Menon explains in the Indy, anything that unites Brussels and the hardline Brexiteers looks doomed. In her Mansion House speech, May talked about ‘hard facts’, yet the hardest fact is that to keep her party together she may have to opt for some kind of border checks (however hi-tech), with all the implications for lost trade and difficulties with Ireland they involve. So far, her Remainer MPs and Remainer Cabinet ministers have not scared her anywhere near as much as the Brexiteers. Who she fears most will probably determine the shape of Brexit. And her own future.