The White Lotus HBO

“What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand” has become something of a mantra for several characters in the current season of The White Lotus – but we’re happy to report that it evidently doesn’t apply to the cast.

The stars of the hit drama have been sharing the stories of what it took to make the hit show since episode one premiered in February, and there have been some pretty juicy ones.

Here’s a selection of some of our faves...

Filming on The White Lotus season three took around seven months, with the cast living in the hotel where the show was filmed for that time

As a result bonds were formed pretty quickly among the actors and crew.

Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey play The White Lotus' Ratliff family Fabio Lovino/HBO

“All the people who played my kids in it, I fell completely in love with,” he told Virgin Radio in March.

“What was odd is my real children arrived, and they bonded with them, because they’re closer to their age. And that made me realise that my closest friends on the shoot, I was old enough to be their father.”

As for the Ratliff matriarch Parker Posey, it sounds like one of her closest allies on set was Michelle Monaghan, who plays the self-obsessed TV actor Jaclyn.

“I really befriended Parker Posey, she was my roommate for about a month or six weeks,” Michelle told E! News. “We had such a ball together – I’ve loved her for such a long time, and she’s an absolute riot.”

She continued: “[Parker is] an amazing woman, I never met anyone like her, she’s very grounded but ethereal and wise.”

“[Parker] also travels with an apothecary of things. She’s very kind of witchy. And she’s the type of gal, who’s like, ‘you’re shooting all night? Oh you’re gonna be so tired. You need some Ashwagandha – don’t worry I’ll put it by your bed’.

“Sure enough, I’d come home at like six in the morning, and there’d be that Ashwagandha and a couple of other little supplements, lotions and potions. She was like the mother hen.”

Parker Posey as Victoria in The White Lotus season three Fabio Lovino/HBO

“I am a Scorpio moon, and Leslie Bibb and Walton Goggins are Scorpio suns, and we were the Scorpio three,” she recalled to Elle. “We had a group called Jackson Brown, because we used to just sit and listen to Jackson Brown and drink cocktails and eat fries…

“The most fun [time] was listening to Leslie and Walton tell stories and listening to Jackson Brown. It was the best ever.”

She and Leslie even took a trip to Tokyo together during their downtime, which she described as one of her most “amazing” parts of her White Lotus experience.

Leslie Bibb plays Kate Bohr in the latest season of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Despite Aimee Lou Wood naming him as one of his closest allies, Walton Goggins has admitted he kept himself to himself for a lot of the shoot, while trying to stay in character

Speaking on the official White Lotus companion podcast, Walton revealed that the “hardest part about this experience” was being, in his words, “the fucking downer in the room”.

“More often than not, my chair is separate. I sit on my own. I do my own thing,” he claimed.

“I couldn’t be around them,” Walton continued. “They didn’t understand why I was there. This guy is isolated.

“And that wasn’t any fun, you know, to separate yourself from a group in that way. That was really, really challenging.”

Walton credited his co-star Aimee with making sure he was involving himself in group activities.

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins play a couple in season three of The White Lotus Stefano Delia/HBO

“There was a lot of, ‘Let Walton do his thing. This is his process’. I’d just be like, ‘Well, I’m going to go chat with him’,” she recalled to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Because that’s what Chelsea would do, and I can’t be thinking when we’re starting a scene, like, ‘Hello, Mr. Goggins’. Then I’m not going to be able to be Chelsea.

“He’d say, ‘Thank you for calling my bluff’. Because he’d be off as a lone wolf, but he didn’t really want that, in the same way that Rick doesn’t really want that.”

As such, Rick’s moment of fleeting joy at the end of the penultimate episode was six months in the making

“It took me six months and seven hours of this experience to smile, to really smile,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s not joy, but there’s contentment or peace for a moment. Other actors would’ve arrived at that in very different way and lived their life.”

A rare smile from Rick in the penultimate episode of The White Lotus HBO

Jason Isaacs has repeatedly compared the seven-month shoot to Lord Of The Flies

“It was like a cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies but in a gilded cage,” he told Vulture. “It wasn’t a holiday.

“Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost. All the things you would imagine with a group of people unanchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights.”

“There’s an off-screen White Lotus as well,” Jason claimed. “With fewer deaths but just as much drama.”

During an earlier interview with The Guardian, Jason admitted: “I can’t pretend I wasn’t involved in some off-screen drama. Dave [Bernad, a White Lotus executive producer] has seen it before, twice, and so has Mike [White, the show’s creator].

“I can’t speak for them, but I imagine they think it feeds into the on-screen drama, and they might well be right. I think the heat contributed to these fissures appearing.

“We’ll all see one other again [for the premiere] and I’m sure we’ll be hugging and kissing and remembering it fondly. But there were times when things were not quite so fond.”

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus HBO

During the shoot, Sam Nivola admitted to Patrick Schwarzenegger that he had one particular concern

Patrick, of course, is famously the son of action star and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver.

What people might not realise, though, is that Sam also has famous parents, the actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola.

During a recent interview with IndieWire, Patrick admitted that even he wasn’t aware of Sam’s background.

“I’m embarrassed to say that I didn’t even know who Sam was or who his family was until like six months into the thing,” he revealed.

“He was, like, ‘Oh, I hope they don’t call me a nepo baby’. And I was, like, ‘Why?’.”

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola play brothers Saxon and Lochlan Ratliff in The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Charlotte Le Bon was a late addition to the cast after the team decided to take the Chloe character in a different direction

In fact, Francesca Corney was cast in the role first, and even spent time on set with the rest of the cast out in Thailand last year.

Casting director Meredith Tucker opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how it was only once they saw Francesca on set that they realised she was “just going to play too young”, and as a result, the “part was reconceived for Charlotte”.

Charlotte herself admitted: “Coming in after [a month and a half] when everybody knows each other and their characters and they’re all really close was really hard.”

Francesca wrote on Instagram before filming began that while it was “heartbreaking” to be stepping away from the project, she was still “so incredibly grateful for the short time I got to spend with everyone”.

“I have so, so much love for this cast and crew,” she insisted, enthusing: “Season three is gonna be goood. I’ll be watching and supporting the whole way.”

Once filming started, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s gym habit started to pose problems

White Lotus stars Aimee Lou Wood, Charlotte Le Bon and Patrick Schwarzenegger on set in Thailand Fabio Lovino/HBO

“If you look at episode one and episode three, side by side, I gained a lot of muscle and size,” Patrick told The Sun.

“Mike [White, The White Lotus creator] was, like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to stop lifting. You’re getting too big. The continuity doesn’t work’.”

There were also cameos from some key figures from showrunner Mike White’s past

In episode one, when Natasha Rothwell’s character makes pleasantries with a couple at the next table, they are played by Natalie Cole and Carl Boudreaux – who previously competed alongside Mike White on a special season of Survivor back in 2018.

Natalie and Mike actually had beef on the reality show, but they put this aside when they bumped into one another at a fellow campmate’s wedding, eventually leading to the cameo.

“It was just going to be a cameo, and then when we talked again, he sent me some lines,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

“And it was quite a few lines, and then when we got there, he increased the lines even more.I found that pretty interesting, that we went from the cameo to me having several lines, and I thought I was going to be in one episode, and then it went to two episodes.”

Reality TV fans might recognise this couple who were spotted around the White Lotus resort HBO

Meanwhile, there was another Survivor cameo in episode five, when Christian Hubicki appeared in the background during Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate’s big night out.

A lot of scenes ended up on the cutting room floor

In the lead-up to the finale, Carrie Coon has opened up about the fact that her character was supposed to reveal that her teenager was experimenting with their gender and had begun using “they/them” pronouns.

“You see Laurie struggling to explain it to her friends, struggling to use they/them pronouns, struggling with the language, which was all interesting,” Carrie recalled to Harper’s Bazaar.

“It was only a short scene, but for me, it did make the question of whether Kate voted for Trump so much more provocative and personally offensive to Laurie, considering who her child is in the world.”

However, she pointed out that the “season was written before the election”, and “considering the way the Trump administration has weaponised the cultural war against transgender people even more since then”, it was decided the sequence no longer fit.

“Mike felt that the scene was so small and the topic so big that it wasn’t the right way to engage in that conversation,” she recalled.

Carrie Coon as Laurie in The White Lotus HBO

The Emmy-winning producer also told The Hollywood Reporter: “It felt right in [March 2024, when it was filmed]. Now, there’s a vibe shift. I don’t think that it was radical, but that’s not the kind of attention I want.

“The politics of it could overwhelm whatever ideas I’m trying to talk about.”

“And a lot of it was about time,” he added. “Every episode is bulging at 60 minutes.”

But that wasn’t the only sequence that was cut for time.

Laurie Bibb also told The Hollywood Reporter: “Kate had this insane dream sequence with the ladyboys and ping-pong and everything was glowing.

“It was also kind of like The Shining. There just wasn’t room for it.”

Chelsea and Chloe’s first interaction was actually improvised by Charlotte Le Bon

Aimee Lou Wood was asked by The Face magazine, whether she was “surprised” to see Chloe tell Chelsea that she “loves your teeth” in the script, to which she responded: “Do you know what? It wasn’t in the script.

“Charlotte improvised that, because she was obsessed with my teeth. When she walks in and goes, ‘I love your teeth’, I didn’t know she was gonna say that. Which does happen to me a lot in life.

“And she said to Mike, ‘Can we have that?’. And Mike said, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s fine, I love that’. But yeah, it was a cute moment that she completely surprised me with.”

Aimee Lou Wood and Charlotte Le Bon's characters formed a bond early on in season three of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

One thing that did surprise Aimee was when an exact replica of her leg was used for one memorable scene

“This amazing thing happened – a man came over to my house before I went to Thailand, he had this laser, he scanned my leg, then he created my leg,” she recalled on The Jonathan Ross Show. “He matched my skin and everything.”

In case you’re wondering, this snake was used in the scene where Chelsea is bitten by a snake.

“The snake actually bit the fake leg,” she explained, recalling that it was thrown away afterwards “because it had venom in it”, meaning she wasn’t allowed to keep it.

Oh, and while we’re on the subject of false body parts…

Jason Isaacs may be reluctant to discuss it, but the cast and crew have confirmed that he did use a prosthetic for his nude scene.

“That wasn’t his real penis,” Sam told TV Insider, while Sarah Catherine admitted: “It was really funny. He was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic.”

“He was like, ‘It’s my fake dick scene today!’,” Sam then added.

Mike White also told The Hollywood Reporter: “[Jason] was totally easy and wanted to do it.

“I think Jason wants the world to think that that’s him, and so he doesn’t want to admit that it’s a prosthetic. That is my two cents.”

Jason Isaacs as seen in his much-discussed White Lotus nude scene HBO

Both Aimee and Walton had issues to overcome during their snake encounter

“I don’t just have a phobia, it’s like a missing link when it comes to snakes,” Walton told Jimmy Kimmel the same week the scene aired.

“I am terrified of snakes. Really, really terrified. There’s something genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes.”

Not helping matters was the fact that one of the non-venomous snakes then bit him, after which he had to make a visit to hospital.

“I wish I could have been cool,” he said. “I fancy myself a pretty cool guy… but this was my reaction I swear to god. ‘Oh my god, I’ve been bitten by a snake!’. It was horrific.”

Aimee also recalled to Jonathan Ross: “I’d put full oomph into my running away from the snake, I fell, cut all this side of my body open, was bleeding. And then for the rest of the time, I had this big mark on my shoulder.

“So, the snake day was quite chaotic.”

Walton Goggins has spoken openly about his serious phobia of snakes Fabio Lovino/HBO

Jason Isaacs suffered a grisly medical mishap of his own on set

“I’m a bit of a seven-year-old. I have two speeds, hysteria and coma,” he told Kelly Clarkson. “I tend to jump around like a bunny on set, and we were shooting on this billionaire’s super yacht.

“They would turn it around to face the sun and the mountains and these gorgeous things, and we would run into the little air-conditioned cabin, because it was like tooth-meltingly hot the whole time there.”

Jason claimed that the yacht’s crew “had nothing to do for the week, so they just spent the whole time polishing the doors”.

He continued: “[The producers] would go, ‘we need you now!’, and they said, ‘Jason!’, and I said, ‘yeah!’, and I ran at this clear door and I knocked myself out and I split my head open.

“I jumped up and I said, ‘I’m fine, I’m fine, I’m good to go’. And they went, ‘your head has exploded, you’re not good to go, there’s blood everywhere’.”

All evidence of Jason’s head injury later had to be removed from the final edit using CGI.

In fact, according to Parker Posey, the cast were always in hospital

The Ratliffs family aboard their life-changing yacht ride Stefano Delia/HBO

“There was a piece of fish that left me and Sam Nivola, who plays my youngest son, on a few weeks of plain rice and pasta with the D-word and constipation alternating,” she told The Times.

“[People] were always going to the hospital and coming back like they’d had the time of their lives.

“Thai hospitals were so nice, you could do everything there … you could get Botox and medicine easily, and waiting in line wasn’t a thing.”

Head injuries aside, that yacht scene was a lot less glamorous than it looked in general

Charlotte Le Bon recalled to Variety: “It was so hot. It was the hottest I’ve ever been in my life, definitely. Even the locals were suffering.

“We would leave the hotel, go to the port, and that would probably be a 35-minute ride, and then we would take a speed boat, and then we would have to do a 40-minute speed boat on waves [...] we were taking nausea pills, and then going on the boat.”

She added that the boat was constantly having to be turned around to make sure the backdrops were identical, which she described as “the most nauseous thing ever”.

Meanwhile, Sam Nivola also told Vanity Fair: “I get really seasick. I hate boats. I get claustrophobic. I’m a total mental disaster when it comes to all of the parameters of when we were shooting that.”

Moving on to the infamous scenes that took place on the same boat later on, there were multiple variations of that kiss

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola share a kiss in The White Lotus HBO

Sam Nivola told GQ: “We shot it a few different ways, and we talked about it a lot.

“I think at the end of the day, it was supposed to just be like they’re all really fucked up, and, of course, kissing your brother is incredibly wrong and weird and gross.

“But I think as is the case with The White Lotus, it’s like these crazy actions and sort of heightened reality coming from really real emotions that are actually really relatable to your everyday guy. He just is desperate for his brother’s approval…”

Charlotte Le Bon also told The Hollywood Reporter: “In the beginning, they just did a little kiss. Mike was like, ‘I’m sorry, guys, but this needs to be a little more’.”

There are differing reports on how Patrick Schwarzenegger found shooting the kiss with co-star Sam Nivola

Charlotte Le Bon told Vulture that Patrick found the shoot “really difficult”.

“For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over’. You know?” she claimed. “Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.

“But Patrick’s reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’.”

Things took quite a turn for the Ratliff brothers as they partied with Chloe and Chelsea Fabio Lovino/HBO

She later told The Hollywood Reporter: “Patrick went for it, obviously. He has to do it, and he’s a great actor. And then he was like [gags].”

“Oh my God, I don’t want Patrick to be mad at me [for saying he wanted to throw up],” Charlotte added.

“When I’m in character, I believe that’s what he would’ve done. Right then, and then again the next morning, it’s like, ‘Is he going to throw up?’. And he does.

“I hope it wasn’t taken out of context, that I would throw up because of Sam or whatever.”

And when it came to filming the threesome, Sam Nivola said it was a lot more physically demanding than he anticipated

“I was sort of doing a one-armed plank, with my other hand jerking off Patrick,” he admitted to Elite Daily. “It was like doing weight lifting with your right arm while you do a plank, and it lasted for such a long time. It took a couple hours to film, for sure.

“At one point, I was on the verge of passing out.”

Sam Nivola and Charlotte Le Bon filming their intimate scene in The White Lotus season three HBO

Sam Nivola also had an interesting story about working with an intimacy coordinator on The White Lotus’ most infamous sex scene

“All love to [the intimacy coordinator] – she’s a really sweet, lovely person – but I just trust Mike,” Sam told Variety.

He continued: “It’s funny the way intimacy coordinators talk. They’re always using anatomically correct vocabulary that feels stale and awkward.

“I’d be like, ‘I don’t know if I can grasp the shaft’, and then Mike would be like, ‘Just jerk him off’. And I’d be like, ’OK, that I understand’.”

Charlotte Le Bon also told The Hollywood Reporter: “For the threesome, I talked to the intimacy coordinator before I talked to Mike. That’s how concerned production was about the scene.

“I had concerns about what I wanted to show or not, and they were obviously so respectful about that.”

Aimee Lou Wood has also spoken about how her sex scene with Walton Goggins compared to other intimate shoots earlier in her career

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood as Rick and Chelsea HBO

“I love intimacy coordinators, and I think they’re absolutely essential,” she told Elle.

“However, sometimes they can make it more awkward because… if you’re friends with the actors, you’ve already got a dynamic, and then the intimacy coordinator’s coming in and it’s like, we have to act different because it becomes all formal and it becomes quite heavy.”

Aimee continued: “Miriam [Lucia, The White Lotus’ intimacy coordinator is] so great because she’s not like that at all. She’s so informed by us.”

The Bafta winner added that she and Walter “designed” how things would play out between their two characters in the scene, claiming it was important that viewers “see the love” between the pair when they’re alone.

She added: “The main sex scene, [Miriam] showed it to me at the end [and said,] ‘I just want you to watch it. And I want you to know that if you are not happy, we can change it’.

“That was the first time that had ever happened, that someone had straight away been like, ‘Come in this room and watch it’.”

Mike White was also keen for Aimee to offer her verdict on the scene, and give her approval over whether it was used or “we can cut away before anything happens”.

