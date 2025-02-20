People Are Just Noticing This Connection Between The White Lotus Season 3 And Another Hit Show

The Ratliff family as seen in episode one of The White Lotus season three HBO

Just one episode into the new season, and fan theories about what’s next for The White Lotus are already starting to flood in thick and fast.

Meanwhile, some fans have already pointed out a connection between the award-winning series and another hit US show.

It didn’t take long for some viewers of the satirical comedy-drama to pick up that the surname “Ratliff” appeared in another show that originated on the US broadcaster HBO.

Colin Firth as Michael Peterson in The Staircase HBO

Back in 2022, The Staircase was adapted into a true crime drama series headed up by Colin Firth and Toni Collette.

The original documentary told the story of Michael Peterson, a writer who was initially convicted of murdering his wife Kathleen, only for the charge to be reduced to manslaughter seven years later after he submitted an Alford plea, after which he was freed.

In the drama – and, indeed, in real life – Peterson’s adopted daughters, played by Sophie Turner and Odessa Young, had the somewhat unusual surname Ratliff, which did not go unnoticed by White Lotus fans when the show’s new family members were introduced.

The similarities don’t end there, though, as the Ratliff family are revealed to be from Durham, North Carolina, the same Southern city in which the events depicted in The Staircase played out.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, Odessa Young, Sophie Turner and Dane DeHaan in The Staircase HBO

Oh, and then there’s the fact that two of the actors in the new season of The White Lotus – Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger – also appeared in the dramatised version of the original documentary The Staircase.

Exactly what this means remains to be seen, although some fans have their suspicions…

I have this theory that the “RATLIFF” family in #TheWhiteLotus is a nod to The Staircase’s Ratliff/Peterson blended family saga. Mike White def. watched P. Schwarz in it and got inspired. Maybe the siblings aren’t blood-related, and there’s a secret about how family came together pic.twitter.com/EMbZOmVO6I — Maria von Trapped (@LaDimplette) February 18, 2025

crazy family on the white lotus being named the Ratliffs……folks that one’s for the staircase heads! pic.twitter.com/xR5cnt9XnP — Lauren :) (@laurenforu) February 17, 2025

i noticed this too!! and patrick schwarzenegger and parker posey both being in the dramatisation of the staircase AND the events taking place in north carolina, where the family in the white lotus seem to be from, or they at least have ties to… there are layers to this https://t.co/g7fZA1yZQh — daniel (@gonegurlz) February 18, 2025

Also peep this lil Schwarzenegger boy was in The Staircase, which is about the Ratliff family. This new #WhiteLotus family is named Ratliff and they cast him. Def a head nod. — MONSTRO ELISASUE (@blacksnatchhh) February 19, 2025

patrick schwarzeneggar playing the son in the staircase and the son in white lotus whos supposedly based on the same family pic.twitter.com/43XxiiRZzW — hope (@lizi_jpeg) February 18, 2025

Rewatching White Lotus. I told Joel on first watch the “Durham” family was giving Peterson vibes. Their characters last name is Ratliff. The Ratliff’s are the stepdaughters of MP. Leave those poor women alone. — Lisa H. (@flipfloplisa) February 19, 2025

Earlier this week, fans picked up on another subtle detail in the White Lotus season opener, which some felt might tease something dark in the Ratliffs’ future.