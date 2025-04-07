Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins, Tayme Thapthimthong, Sam Nivola and Jon Gries' characters all had a big part in the White Lotus finale HBO

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the final episode of The White Lotus season three.

The White Lotus fans are in mourning following the events of the season three finale.

On Sunday night, the last instalment aired in the US, and it’s now available to stream in the UK on both Sky and Now.

Before we get into it, we are about to disclose the massive revelation from the finale, so if you’ve not watched it yet, don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Alright? Here goes…

So, as you can imagine fans are absolutely bereft at the news that it was Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea who was killed off in the final episode, after becoming embroiled in a shooting thanks to her boyfriend Rick, played by Walton Goggins.

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in Rick and Chelsea's final moments HBO

When he discovered that Chelsea had been wounded in the shooting, Rick then tried to save her, only to himself be shot in the back by Tayme Thapthimthong’s hotel guard character, Gaitok.

And let’s just say, fans are feeling pretty gutted – not to mention upset with White Lotus writer Mike White – about the way things panned out…

Okay yeah this might be the most devastating death in white lotus history — hannah (@hannahnadcoh) April 7, 2025

Me trying to save Chelsea through my screen #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/oCN5QrA8uu — Peter Merly (@PeterMerly) April 7, 2025

MIKE WHITE YOU WILL PAY FOR MY THERAPY. NOTHING HAS BROKEN ME LIKE THIS. #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/i1ap160ARD — ً (@americanreqiuem) April 7, 2025

mike white you have seriously upset me with that white lotus ending. UNNECESSARY — *✧･ﾟbecca ! 🗡🌹 (@chaoticgrrrrrl) April 7, 2025

Mike White may have to go into hiding for that — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 7, 2025

the way white lotus season 3 ended was so unfair to chelsea — 𝓐. is listening to aoty 𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐋𝐘𝐅 🗝️ (@marIegmorales) April 7, 2025

CHELSEA WAS SUPPOSE TO BE ON ALL STARS #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/9r2snXSAfw — win (@whackett07) April 7, 2025

JUSTICE FOR CHELSEA OMG MY GIRL DIDNT DESERVED THIS😭😭😭😭 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/xGRwYXSwjU — ً (@wicckaris) April 7, 2025

A LOCHLAN FAKE OUT AND THEN CHELSEA NOOOOOOOO!!! MIKE WHITE WHEN I CATCH YOU #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/qnM9pkm1ni — Spider-Man's Lawyer (@spidermanlawyer) April 7, 2025

chelsea was one of my favorite characters from all 3 seasons. mike white you will be dealt with! pic.twitter.com/BP21Iz3I8v — Alex (@alexxmalloy) April 7, 2025

chelsea dying over a man twice her age, you'll pay for this mike white #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/aPC2c1FTAh — ؘ (@selnwr) April 7, 2025

Chelsea loved Rick more than she loved herself and in the end that was what brought her demise she should have been in the club! Not babying a 50 year old toddler!! #WhiteLotus #WhiteLotus3 pic.twitter.com/uhNcQn9DA0 — kyoshi’s warrior👸🏾👩🏿⚕️🇳🇬♊️ (@itsmetheHBIC) April 7, 2025

“stop thinking about the love you didn’t get, think about the love you have. I’m right here. I love you” oh, Chelsea you were too pure of heart #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/C1ibV4Ls0N — 🌱 (@moonflowerxz) April 7, 2025

so lochlan gets to resurrect like jesus christ yet chelsea dies??? #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/NhnVDA8hOp — juju🤍 (@jul13an) April 7, 2025

Mike White did previously predict that not everyone would be happy with the outcome of the episode, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “My hope is that it’ll feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a ‘What the fuck?’ sad, but people are going to have a million different opinions. You just hope you stick the landing.”

Cast member Jon Gries also teased that “whatever you think you know, you’re going to get it wrong”, while Charlotte Le Bon said simply: “People are going to hate Mike White.”

The episode also saw Lochlan Ratliff (portrayed by Sam Nivola) coming close to death after inadvertently consuming the poisonous seeds his father had left out from the previous night – only to come back to life in the episode’s final moments.