Warning: This article contains major spoilers for the final episode of The White Lotus season three.
The White Lotus fans are in mourning following the events of the season three finale.
On Sunday night, the last instalment aired in the US, and it’s now available to stream in the UK on both Sky and Now.
Before we get into it, we are about to disclose the massive revelation from the finale, so if you’ve not watched it yet, don’t say we didn’t warn you.
Alright? Here goes…
So, as you can imagine fans are absolutely bereft at the news that it was Aimee Lou Wood’s character Chelsea who was killed off in the final episode, after becoming embroiled in a shooting thanks to her boyfriend Rick, played by Walton Goggins.
When he discovered that Chelsea had been wounded in the shooting, Rick then tried to save her, only to himself be shot in the back by Tayme Thapthimthong’s hotel guard character, Gaitok.
And let’s just say, fans are feeling pretty gutted – not to mention upset with White Lotus writer Mike White – about the way things panned out…
Mike White did previously predict that not everyone would be happy with the outcome of the episode, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “My hope is that it’ll feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a ‘What the fuck?’ sad, but people are going to have a million different opinions. You just hope you stick the landing.”
Cast member Jon Gries also teased that “whatever you think you know, you’re going to get it wrong”, while Charlotte Le Bon said simply: “People are going to hate Mike White.”
The episode also saw Lochlan Ratliff (portrayed by Sam Nivola) coming close to death after inadvertently consuming the poisonous seeds his father had left out from the previous night – only to come back to life in the episode’s final moments.
All three seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream now on Sky and Now.