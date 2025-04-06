The cast of The White Lotus season three HBO

With just hours to go until we find out what’s actually gone down at the White Lotus resort in Thailand, the cast and crew have issued a bit of a warning to viewers.

In the lead-up to the finale – which airs on Sunday night in the US, before premiering on UK screens on Monday morning – The Hollywood Reporter published a wide-ranging interview with key contributors from the award-winning show’s third season.

Looking ahead to the final episode, Mike said that the feature-length instalment was “kind of epic”.

“As a filmmaker, it’s probably the piece of work that I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I did that’,” he admitted.

So far, so intriguing, right?

Well, a word of caution.

Mike added: “My hope is that it’ll feel like a cathartic sad or a satisfying sad and not a ‘What the fuck?’ sad, but people are going to have a million different opinions. You just hope you stick the landing.”

Mike White at the premiere of The White Lotus season three in February via Associated Press

Jon Gries also teased that “whatever you think you know, you’re going to get it wrong”, while Charlotte Le Bon added ominously: “People are going to hate Mike White.”

Fans of The White Lotus have been sharing their theories about what’s to come in the run-up to the final episode, while also dissecting what we’ve already seen over the last two months.

A fourth season of the satirical show is already in the works, with speculation already rife about where on the globe the next resort to open its doors will be.

