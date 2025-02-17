We're Sorry To Report We Have Some Bad News About The White Lotus Season 3 Theme Music

The third season of The White Lotus got underway on US screens over the weekend, with a whole new location and, of course, an exciting new cast.
However, there’s one major change that regular viewers are not happy about.
To better fit the new season’s themes and location, the frenetic theme tune used in season two has been swapped out in favour of something a little more chilled and low-energy.
And… well… it would seem that people are unhappy with the switch.
Meanwhile, other, more optimistic, viewers are hoping they’ll learn to love this latest incarnation of the iconic theme music over time.
For now, let’s just remember fonder times.
The new season of The White Lotus has already been mostly well-received by critics, and boasts an impressive all-star cast (even if there’s no sign of Jennifer Coolidge, sadly).
Among the new additions are Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Carrie Coon, Sex Education fave Aimee Lou Wood and Blackpink singer Lisa, credited under her legal name Lalisa Manobal.
Season three also features the return of Natasha Rothwell, reprising her role of former spa manager Belinda, who was first seen in season one.
It was previously teased that another old face from a past season of The White Lotus would also be returning for the new batch of episodes, which are set at a luxury resort in Thailand.
Episode one of The White Lotus season three is available to stream on Now and Sky, with new instalments coming every Monday, the morning after they air on HBO in the US.