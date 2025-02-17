Entertainmentwe love tvthe white lotus

We're Sorry To Report We Have Some Bad News About The White Lotus Season 3 Theme Music

"Wdym it's not an insane BOP???"
Daniel Welsh
The cast of The White Lotus season three
HBO

The third season of The White Lotus got underway on US screens over the weekend, with a whole new location and, of course, an exciting new cast.

However, there’s one major change that regular viewers are not happy about.

To better fit the new season’s themes and location, the frenetic theme tune used in season two has been swapped out in favour of something a little more chilled and low-energy.

New destination. New surprises. New theme song.

The season premiere of #TheWhiteLotus is now streaming on Max. pic.twitter.com/cSUrM0103Z

— Max (@StreamOnMax) February 17, 2025

And… well… it would seem that people are unhappy with the switch.

They changed the theme song #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/WjtuRhXTs5

— Wilmer (@W1lmerSarmiento) February 17, 2025

new white lotus theme song doesn't hit the same as the prev ones 😫

— roy 𓇼 (@_crzboi) February 17, 2025

Oh…they changed the White Lotus theme pic.twitter.com/FAUCuDJWet

— Jeff Cabrera (@jeffjc27) February 17, 2025

the new white lotus intro song just pissed me off. like wdym it’s not an insane BOP???

— Tina 💋 (@lawprincessxo) February 17, 2025

New White Lotus theme song doesn’t hit the same should’ve never changed it to begin with sorry to say pic.twitter.com/nXVndarOSq

— Emily (@emilybernay) February 17, 2025

the white lotus changing its theme song ruined my entire weekend

— Nathan Allebach (@nathanallebach) February 17, 2025

they changed the white lotus theme song pic.twitter.com/2WyhkA4IkS

— JENNATORT (@jennatort) February 17, 2025

The White Lotus changed the theme music!? pic.twitter.com/IwPZoA8D2a

— Jordy Harris (@jordo_okc) February 17, 2025

do NOT order the white lotus theme song from temu😭✋🏻 https://t.co/DoW0RPt0zH

— wonderland setlist gira taylor 2027 (@hamilkina) February 17, 2025

The new white lotus theme song is so mid where did OUR BANGER GO????

— Crown Fried's Finest (@mersrulesworld_) February 17, 2025

This seasons white lotus theme not being a banger might be a recession indicator

— Midwest Antiquarian (@Eric_Erins) February 17, 2025

Well #TheWhiteLotus is back and besides an unfortunate downgrade in the opening theme music this was an awesome return of one of my favorite shows. The theme this season seems to revolve around puppetry so far and I think we don't know whose really pulling the strings yet 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rxQxtOvtEA

— Devon S. (Severed) (@stratticusfinch) February 17, 2025

Me to the White Lotus Theme song pic.twitter.com/wmJVSw4kLe

— bible bonkers (@throwinShade224) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile, other, more optimistic, viewers are hoping they’ll learn to love this latest incarnation of the iconic theme music over time.

I fear the White Lotus season three opening theme is not a bop … yet … just give me until episode three and I’ll be bopping along.

— lauren marie (@laurenmarie87) February 17, 2025

I don’t know I kind of fuck with the new White Lotus theme

— Drew (@drewg_t) February 17, 2025

The new white lotus theme song is more subtle than previous seasons. I could learn to love it I think.

— BetweenTheParentheses (@BtwnParentheses) February 17, 2025

Me dancing to every version of The White Lotus theme song pic.twitter.com/WbFqKlvTlV

— J❂N (@jortiii) February 17, 2025

For now, let’s just remember fonder times.

AT THE CLUB W TIESTO DJING N HE FUCKING PLAYED THE WHITE LOTUS THEME pic.twitter.com/hdh3dvWW4Z

— lexi (@milfwinona) September 30, 2023

The new season of The White Lotus has already been mostly well-received by critics, and boasts an impressive all-star cast (even if there’s no sign of Jennifer Coolidge, sadly).

Among the new additions are Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Carrie Coon, Sex Education fave Aimee Lou Wood and Blackpink singer Lisa, credited under her legal name Lalisa Manobal.

Season three also features the return of Natasha Rothwell, reprising her role of former spa manager Belinda, who was first seen in season one.

It was previously teased that another old face from a past season of The White Lotus would also be returning for the new batch of episodes, which are set at a luxury resort in Thailand.

Episode one of The White Lotus season three is available to stream on Now and Sky, with new instalments coming every Monday, the morning after they air on HBO in the US.

