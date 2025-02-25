People Think Patrick Schwarzenegger Has Missed The Point As He Weighs In On 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of The White Lotus season three earlier this month via Associated Press

Patrick Schwarzenegger has become the latest high-profile star to weigh in on the ongoing discourse around nepotism in Hollywood.

The star of Gen V and The Staircase – who is the son of action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver – recently made his debut in season three of The White Lotus, playing one of the show’s most talked-about new characters.

Advertisement

As part of a new generation of performers with parents already in the entertainment industry, Patrick shared his take on the so-called “nepo baby” discourse during a recent interview with The Times.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” he claimed. “They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.

“Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”

Advertisement

As Patrick’s quotes began circulating on social media, many felt that he’d somewhat missed the point of the debate…

Why do nepo babies keep doing this. All they have to do is acknowledge they had a leg up and leave it at that. At most, “I’m extremely lucky for the advantages [relative] has given me, but I hope my work speaks for itself.” Or better yet say NOTHING!! https://t.co/4SKWwrRZ5L — 𝕯𝖎𝖑𝖉𝖔 𝕭𝖆𝖌𝖌𝖎𝖓𝖘 (@EmmaTolkin) February 25, 2025

No ones saying you didn’t put in the work. Were saying you got to start with your foot in the door and already had connections. Nor did you have to work mediocre jobs to pay for things. How is that hard to understand https://t.co/6B3XLIZYdm — Pizza Rat (@1night_standrew) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

The thing about Patrick being a Schwarzenegger on his dad’s side is that he’s also a Kennedy on his mom’s side https://t.co/7rVoaDWF6X — grass (@outfieldxgrass) February 25, 2025

The part he left out is not having to work during his 10 years of acting classes.



All the difference in the world.



Nothing wrong with that, btw. It is what it is. — (Clever Handle Name) (@MrAliasSaves) February 25, 2025

Lol Patrick Schwarzenegger went to a highly selective private arts high school w a $50k USD per year fee



Being a nepo baby isn't just about the connections you get from your parents, it's about the privilege too. Regular people can't afford the time off to go to 100 auditions https://t.co/GJawfI4kBK — Strewth! 🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈 (@StrewthQueen) February 25, 2025

Advertisement

nobody ever says actors with famous parents got a role because of their parent. what they say is those actors got auditions and connections and access to the best training and the free time to not worry about money because of their parent. which is true! https://t.co/b3G6vykU1h — Russell (@RussellHFilm) February 24, 2025

When will nepo babies realize that a simple “Yes, my life has been significantly easier because of who my parents are,” goes a long way. You can be talented, hard working and still acknowledge the privilege that comes with having famous parents. https://t.co/MLZD8MHqco — 𝔤𝖊𝔬𝖗𝔤𝖎𝔞 (@adatarg) February 24, 2025

The part he left out is not having to work during his 10 years of acting classes.



All the difference in the world.



Nothing wrong with that, btw. It is what it is. — (Clever Handle Name) (@MrAliasSaves) February 25, 2025

Advertisement

nepo babies will literally never understand that its not the role you booked but the access to 10 years of acting classes and hundreds of chances at auditions thats the nepotism part https://t.co/Fp7wgHwslv — mads (@madsagascar) February 25, 2025

"How dare you think I got the job because my dad is super famous, super rich, can get me into the best schools, classes, teachers, use my last name to get people to see school plays, didn't have to work a normal job while trying to make it in Hollywood... Thats just rude..." — Draven X 23 (@BaublitzShawn) February 24, 2025

My nephew TJ was in every play in school, always playing the lead role. He also tried to get into Juilliard twice. He has so much raw talent..But his dad isn't Arnold Schwarzenegger or a Kennedy for his mother..Sadly, people get the fame door opened because of birth..😐 — Gerseygal (@MandyGerseygal) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

Somebody needs to gather all the nepo babies in a room and explain to them that nobody’s claiming they landed a particular role “just because” they’re whoever’s kid, we’re saying they *got the audition in the first place* because they’re whoever’s kid https://t.co/36FRB32r6f — Maddie (@maddiewhittle) February 24, 2025

It’s worth pointing out that in a less widespread part of Patrick’s quote, he went on to say: “I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”

During a separate interview published in Vanity Fair last week, Patrick was asked about how growing up around so much privilege affected his approach to playing Saxon Ratliff, his character in The White Lotus.

Advertisement