People Think Patrick Schwarzenegger Has Missed The Point As He Weighs In On 'Nepo Baby' Debate

Patrick Schwarzenegger has become the latest high-profile star to weigh in on the ongoing discourse around nepotism in Hollywood.
The star of Gen V and The Staircase – who is the son of action star Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver – recently made his debut in season three of The White Lotus, playing one of the show’s most talked-about new characters.
As part of a new generation of performers with parents already in the entertainment industry, Patrick shared his take on the so-called “nepo baby” discourse during a recent interview with The Times.
“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” he claimed. “They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.
“Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But that’s a small moment.”
As Patrick’s quotes began circulating on social media, many felt that he’d somewhat missed the point of the debate…
It’s worth pointing out that in a less widespread part of Patrick’s quote, he went on to say: “I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”
During a separate interview published in Vanity Fair last week, Patrick was asked about how growing up around so much privilege affected his approach to playing Saxon Ratliff, his character in The White Lotus.
Although Patrick acknowledged “similarities and crossovers” between his own upbringing and Saxon’s, he insisted there was one other major way he identified with him – opening up about how the White Lotus character “living in [his] father’s shadow” informed his performance.