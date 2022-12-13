Three generations of toxic masculinity that didn’t learn a thing in “The White Lotus” Season 2. Fabio Lovino/HBO

Warning! This article contains so many spoilers for the White Lotus season two finale.

It’s time for everyone to put away their White Lotus evidence boards, because we finally know who the killer of season two is: a boat.

The finale revealed it was the body of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) that Daphne (Meghann Fahy) discovered in the season’s opening scene.

Tanya went full Yosemite Sam in Sunday’s episode by shooting a yacht’s worth of her new gay friends after realising they were conspiring with her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), to exploit a clause in their prenup that meant Greg would inherit her fortune if she died.

After killing her Palermo pals on their luxury vessel, Tanya tried to flee the crime scene, attempting to jump from the yacht into a nearby dinghy. But she hit her head on the way down and drowned — which feels like an oddly fitting ending for a woman who spread her mom’s ashes in the ocean in season one.

Jennifer Coolidge’s Emmy-winning performance will be missed, but fans of the show also got to experience a whole lot of wins in the final episode — and they were all for women.

Lucia (Simona Tabasco) successfully scammed two generations of sexist Di Grasso men out of $50,000; Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) is happily out of the closet; Mia (Beatrice Grannò) is launching her music career; Harper (Aubrey Plaza) finally got laid; and we’ll probably get to see a whole lot more of Fahy thanks to her breakout performance as Daphne.

In short, it was a great ending to a great season, which has yielded, well, a lot of great tweets. So here are a bunch of hilarious posts about The White Lotus and its season two finale to help you cope with the end of so much greatness.

Hopefully they’ll be just as funny as the awkward – and likely only – date Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) and Albie (Adam DiMarco) will go on once they’re home.

tanya in the white lotus finale pic.twitter.com/96qGPRyDeT — kie (@criminalplaza) December 12, 2022

white lotus finale pic.twitter.com/CdVLp07GDB — Fabian Igiraneza (@fabianigiraneza) December 12, 2022

tanya hearing a knock at the door: #whitelotus pic.twitter.com/7ezJvuiACF — Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) December 12, 2022

the stairs to the boat:

Tanya: pic.twitter.com/4RDRz0dYtB — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) December 12, 2022

Belinda logging into the “news” section of the White Lotus employee intranet tomorrow morning #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/0tk7Jc0n4z — Libby (@libbyjones715) December 12, 2022

when jennifer coolidge plays tanya's twin sister in #WhiteLotus season 3 and she travels to the maldives to spread tanya's ashes the ocean... pic.twitter.com/xxGJ2I221l — Jake Kaplan (@JakeKaplanNY) December 12, 2022

Portia after being dropped off by her kidnapper in the middle of nowhere and realizing her boss was probably murdered on a yacht:#TheWhiteLotus



pic.twitter.com/8oLZ79WKbM — Dan (@dannah__montana) December 12, 2022

albie: “they found a guest who drowned. they also found a bunch of dead people on a yacht”



portia, who definitely knows that may have been tanya:#WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/YIy4NqxHfi — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) December 12, 2022

if you still think your 20s are the best decade of your life, I urge you to watch The White Lotus and notice how little fun Portia and Albie are having. An accurate portrayal. pic.twitter.com/USa8qbmkcl — Lane Moore🎃NYC 12/1 (@hellolanemoore) December 8, 2022

Portia’s White Lotus outfits pic.twitter.com/JISyhjU6xp — the art of the steele (@S4MST33L3) December 5, 2022

laura dern next season of #TheWhiteLotus when she finds out dominic gave albie $50k euros to get scammed pic.twitter.com/zSfC07C1Ki — And(y/i) (@JLosOscar) December 12, 2022

The lesson of The White Lotus: always respect the locals!!! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/hAFNpReajw — Olivia Morgan (@olivemor) December 12, 2022

lucia was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers. she is THE it girl pic.twitter.com/BfMdPmnFey — matt (@mattxiv) December 12, 2022

- secured international clients ✅

- enjoyed resort amenities for free ✅

- smashed Cameron ✅

- smashed Albie ✅

- got a slimy dude to cough up 50k ✅



You’re a winner, baby. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/I93SMxmTJZ — Bernardo Sim (@simbernardo) December 12, 2022

Mia singing in The White Lotus lounge while all the other guests cheat, lie, and murder each other pic.twitter.com/M2wV3oFPu5 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) December 12, 2022

mia and lucia leaving the white lotus pic.twitter.com/WCuuMDCXsR — katherine pickhardt (@katpickhardt) December 12, 2022

HOW IM FEELING NOW THAT LUCIA AND MIA SUCCESSFULLY USED MEN TO ACHIEVE THEIR DREAMS #whitelotus #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/nzBNKwAyt9 — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) December 12, 2022

Ethan, Harper and Cameron going thru five stages of grief over who cheated on who with whom and why



Daphne: #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/btBcMIWvxF — 🐐 (@martialmojito) December 5, 2022

She’s TRUE lobotomy goals pic.twitter.com/Gyqm67dldd — julia hava (@binchcity) December 12, 2022

Daphne on The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/9wQQRgUhyG — michael brown (@boyinquestion) December 12, 2022

Daphne is group texting her friends “just had the most random weekend” — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) December 12, 2022

Cameron KNOWS that is not his kid omg#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/b3DgrbBnth — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 12, 2022

