Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus season three HBO

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.

As if the current series of The White Lotus wasn’t star-studded enough, the show managed to sneak an extra A-lister into the latest instalment of the award-winning drama.

On Sunday night, episode two of the new season aired in the US, and has since been made available to watch in the UK on Sky and Now.

Advertisement

During the episode, Jason Isaacs’ character Tim Ratliff managed to track down his old business colleague Kenny to discuss an exposé of their past shady dealings.

What viewers might not have realised is that Kenny, who was heard speaking through the phone, was actually voiced by Hollywood legend Ke Huy Quan.

Ke Huy Quan via Associated Press

Advertisement

Ke Huy Quan began his acting career as a child performer, appearing in the likes of Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom and The Goonies as a teenager.

More recently, he won an Oscar for his performance in the epic Everything Everywhere All At Once, and has since joined the cast of the Marvel TV series Loki.

It didn’t take long for fans of the actor to notice his voice on the other end of the phone...

hearing Ke huy quan in white lotus: pic.twitter.com/1u6rPleTSy — nip slip (@gagasbuttplug) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

Immediately ran to the Internet to see if I did in fact hear Ke Huy Quan 's voice in The White Lotus. #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/UcDTH4aLbR — Marie Cervantes (@9woodMac) February 24, 2025

Me when I heard Ke Huy Quan’s voice in #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/ezWHe3qUNL — Erin Edmondson (@edmonderin23) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

standing ovation from my living room when i heard ke huy quan #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/HyU1ctuByl — T (@wandasplaylist) February 24, 2025

KE HUY QUAN IN THE WHITE LOTUS pic.twitter.com/6nc3kQxMlw — alli (@allinicolee5) February 24, 2025

Advertisement

KE HUY QUAN IN THE WHITE LOTUS pic.twitter.com/U4SWIp6KWe — Gracie (@graciemarx) February 24, 2025

how it feels recognizing Kenny's voice as Ke Huy Quan in the white lotus pic.twitter.com/6QSd3wGtC0 — hailey (@hailogical) February 24, 2025

But this isn’t the first time that White Lotus boss Mike White has managed to sneak a voice cameo into the show.

Advertisement