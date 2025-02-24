Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.
As if the current series of The White Lotus wasn’t star-studded enough, the show managed to sneak an extra A-lister into the latest instalment of the award-winning drama.
On Sunday night, episode two of the new season aired in the US, and has since been made available to watch in the UK on Sky and Now.
During the episode, Jason Isaacs’ character Tim Ratliff managed to track down his old business colleague Kenny to discuss an exposé of their past shady dealings.
What viewers might not have realised is that Kenny, who was heard speaking through the phone, was actually voiced by Hollywood legend Ke Huy Quan.
Ke Huy Quan began his acting career as a child performer, appearing in the likes of Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom and The Goonies as a teenager.
More recently, he won an Oscar for his performance in the epic Everything Everywhere All At Once, and has since joined the cast of the Marvel TV series Loki.
It didn’t take long for fans of the actor to notice his voice on the other end of the phone...
But this isn’t the first time that White Lotus boss Mike White has managed to sneak a voice cameo into the show.
Last season, which aired in 2022, fans heard Michael Imperioli’s character make several phone calls to his ex-wife, who was played by another Oscar winner, Laura Dern.
The latest iteration of The White Lotus has already proved to be a hit with fans and critics, and features an impressive cast that includes Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Blackpink star Lisa and Sex Education favourite Aimee Lou Wood.