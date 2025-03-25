Charlotte Le Bon, Sam Nivola and Aimee Lou Wood on the set of The White Lotus season 3 Fabio Lovino/HBO

This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3.

As Chloe in The White Lotus, actor Charlotte Le Bon has wound up at the centre of one of the show’s most outrageous storylines ever.

But what fans might not realise is that Charlotte wasn’t actually the first actor cast in the role of Chloe.

In fact, Francesca Corney was originally given the part, and even spent time on set with the rest of the cast out in Thailand last year.

However, it was later revealed that the character was being recast, which is when Charlotte was brought in (HBO never explained the decision, but Deadline claimed at the time that the decision was made because showrunner Mike White and his team had wanted someone slightly older to play the part).

Francesca wrote on Instagram after the news was announced that while it was “heartbreaking” to be stepping away from the project she was still “so incredibly grateful for the short time I got to spend with everyone”.

“I have so, so much love for this cast and crew,” she insisted, adding: “Season three is gonna be goood. I’ll be watching and supporting the whole way.”

Charlotte Le Bon on the set of The White Lotus with Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger Fabio Lovino/HBO

During an interview with Variety published earlier this week, Sam alluded to Charlotte’s late arrival, revealing that when they filmed their sex scene, he had already spent weeks bonding with Patrick, though this was one of her first days of shooting.

“I obviously knew [Patrick] very well, because we’d been shooting for a few weeks at that point,” he recalled. “And I’d been hanging out every day with him and Sarah Catherine [Hook] and Jason [Isaacs] and Parker [Posey].

“But Charlotte had only gotten to Thailand like two days before that, and I think her second shoot day was filming that scene. We didn’t really know her at all, but I guess she knew that Mike wouldn’t pick some creep to [play Lochlan].”

Prior to Charlotte joining the show, The White Lotus had already recast another of the characters on the current season.

Serbian actor Miloš Biković was originally cast as Aleksei, a friend of the hotel’s “health mentor” Valentin.

