The White Lotus HBO

There are a few things a new season of The White Lotus is always going to get us excited about – namely, where the next resort will be located, who will be meeting their maker and, of course, which star-studded guests will be checking in this time around.

Well, with TV’s most famous hotel chain about to reopen its doors, we’re happy to report that the cast is as packed with stars as ever, most of whom you’ll recognise from either the silver screen, your TV set or, in some cases, the pop charts.

Advertisement

Here’s your quick guide to where you’ve seen the stars of The White Lotus season three before…

Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell in the first season of The White Lotus HBO

Let’s start with an obvious one. Fans of The White Lotus will have already seen Natasha Rothwell in action back in the first season, and she reprises her role as former spa manager Belinda in this third run.

Both a singer and actor, Natasha’s credits include the teen drama Love, Simon, the award-winning comedies Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show and Brooklyn Nine Nine, the divisive superhero offering Wonder Woman 1984 and the musical Wonka.

Advertisement

Natasha was also the showrunner of How To Die Alone, which was cancelled shortly before the premiere of The White Lotus season three, and has lent her voice to the likes of BoJack Horseman, American Dad and the Disney movie Wish.

Christian Friedel

Christian Friedel in The Zone of Interest A24

Shortly before being cast in The White Lotus, Christian Friedel received huge acclaim for his chilling performance in the Oscar-winning film The Zone Of Interest.

Advertisement

Prior to that, his main credits were in his native Germany, appearing in the likes of Netflix’s Babylon Berlin and Perfume.

As a musician, he was also a member of the band Woods Of Birnam, providing vocals and synths.

Lalisa Manobal

Lisa performing with Blackpink at Victoria's Secret's Fashion Show in 2024 Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The White Lotus is actually Lalisa Manobal’s first acting credit.

If you’re a fan of pop music, though, you’re probably more aware of her music work, performing in the global girl group Blackpink, who have collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and Cardi B, as well as scoring UK chart hits with songs like Kill This Love, How You Like That and Pink Venom.

Advertisement

Later this year, she’ll release her debut solo album, Alter Ego, which includes collaborations with Doja Cat, Raye and Rosalía.

Arnas Fedaravičius

Arnas Fedaravičius as Masema_Dagar in The Wheel Of Time Amazon

Arnas Fedaravičius has landed his biggest role to date in The White Lotus, playing “energy healer” Valentin, who catches several tourists’ eyes during their stay at the hotel.

Advertisement

You might have previously spotted the Lithuanian actor in The Wheel Of Time or The Last Kingdom.

Parker Posey

Parker Posey in Dazed And Confused Gramercy Pictures

Known to cinephiles as the “Queen of the Indies”, Parker Posey starred in several hit indie films in the 1990s, including Dazed And Confused and Party Girl.

A two-time Emmy nominee, her TV work has included Tales Of The City, Will & Grace, The Good Wife, Lost In Space, New Girl, Search Party and, more recently, Mr And Mrs Smith.

Advertisement

Parker has also appeared in films as varied as The Daytrippers, Scream 3, Best In Show, The Sweetest Thing, Superman Returns, Beau Is Afraid and Thelma.

Jason Isaacs

Jason Isaacs as Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter saga Warner Bros

Harry Potter fans will know Jason Isaacs for his portrayal of Lucius Malfoy, and he’s also appeared more recently in Sex Education and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Advertisement

Jason’s additional work includes The OA, Star Trek: Discovery, The Patriot and that live-action Peter Pan we all loved back in the day, in which he played both Captain Hook and Me Darling.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Scwarzenegger in The Staircase HBO

If you enjoy a bit of true crime, you might have already seen Patrick Schwarzenegger in the drama version of the hit documentary The Staircase, and he’s also appeared in the films Daniel Isn’t Real and Moxie.

Advertisement

His other TV work has included Gen V and the Ryan Murphy projets Scream Queens and American Sports Story.

As his last name suggests, Patrick is the son of action movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. He also dated Miley Cyrus for around a year, and is thought to have inspired her Dead Petz single BB Talk.

Sam Nivola

Sam Nivola in Netflix's The Perfect Couple NETFLIX

Advertisement

Sam Nivola’s acting career is really picking up steam, after landing a score of impressive credits since 2021.

You may have recently watched him in the Anne Hathaway thriller Eileen, the romantic miniseries The Pursuit Of Love, the Netflix biopic Maestro or the soapy drama The Perfect Couple, in which he starred as Nicole Kidman’s on-screen son.

Sarah Catherine Hook

Sarah Catherine Hook in the TV adaptation of Cruel Intentions Amazon

Advertisement

Sarah Catherine recently took the lead in the TV adaptation of Cruel Intentions, playing the character inspired by Sarah Michelle Gellar’s on-screen role in the 2000s teen film.

Before that, she appeared in Impeachment: American Crime Story, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and First Kill.

Aimee Lou Wood

Aimee Lou Wood in Netflix's Sex Education Jon Hall/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Aimee Lou Wood’s break-out role came in the hit Netflix teen comedy Sex Education, which earned her a Bafta win.

Since then, she’s shared the screen with Bill Nighy in Living, took the lead in the BBC series Daddy Issues and co-created the upcoming show Film Club.

If you’re a theatre fan, you might have also seen Aimee on the West End as Sally Bowles in the current production of Cabaret.

Advertisement

Walton Goggins

Walton Goggins in The Hateful Eight Andrew Cooper/The Weinstein Company/Kobal/Shutterstock

Among Wolton Goggins’ vast CV are several Quentin Tarantino collaborations, including The Hateful Eight, Django Unchained and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

He’s also appeared in The Bourne Identity, Marvel’s Ant-Man And The Wasp and the TV series Vice Principals, The Shield, Fallout and Justified, earning Emmy nominations for the latter two.

Advertisement

Carrie Coon

Carrie Coon as Nora Durst in The Leftovers HBO

For her role in the dystopian drama The Leftovers, Carrie Coon earned herself a Critics’ Choice Awards win back in 2016.

She’s also appeared in shows like Fargo and The Gilded Age, and starred as Ben Affleck’s on-screen sister in the hit thriller Gone Gill.

Advertisement

To us, though, she’ll always be the woman who gave Miranda the “dancing frogs” in Sex And The City…

Leslie Bibb

Leslie Bibb as Christine Everhart in Iron Man Marvel/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Some of Leslie Bibb’s most prominent roles included playing Brooke McQueen in Ryan Murphy’s Popular and Christine Everhart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Leslie has also appeared in Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy, Apple TV+’s Palm Royale and the ninth season of the US medical drama ER.

Advertisement

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monoghan as Maggie Hart in True Detective HBO

True Detective viewers will remember that Michelle originated the role of Maggie Hart in the very first season, earning her a nomination at the Golden Globes.

Her other work has included the third Mission: Impossible movie, the high school drama Boston Public and Netflix’s polarising Messiah.

Advertisement