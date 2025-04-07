Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for the final episode of The White Lotus season three.
After a season that some critics have suggested may have been a little on the slow side, The White Lotus has wrapped up its third run with a truly action-packed finale that included a mass shooting, a foiled murder-suicide, a heartbreaking betrayal and the deaths of new fewer than three main characters.
In short, it was a lot. And understandably, people have had a lot to say about it, too…
First of all – people are obviously furious with Mike White for killing off Chelsea for seemingly no reason
Piper’s slow realisation that she isn’t as different to the rest of her family as she thought was so well-played by both Sarah Catherine Hook and Parker Posey
Carrie Coon’s final speech to her friends as Laurie also proved to be a highlight of the episode
It may have only been for a moment, but having this hun back on our screens in the finale was just what we were hoping for
And Lochlan – note for the future, wash out the blender before you use it next time
Belinda doing to Pornchai exactly what Tanya did to her two seasons earlier has left people with a lot of complicated feelings
Chelsea’s past comments about herself and Rick being ‘yin’ and ‘yang’ just cut even deeper after seeing them together for the final time
Oh, Fabian…
Those parting shots on the boat are always good for a laugh, aren’t they?
…Although people are wishing we could have seen the family’s discovery that their lives are being turned upside down
And finally, we’re happy to be able to put those monkey theories to bed once and for all
All three seasons of The White Lotus are streaming on Now and Sky in the UK.