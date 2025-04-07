The White Lotus is now over for another season HBO

Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for the final episode of The White Lotus season three.

After a season that some critics have suggested may have been a little on the slow side, The White Lotus has wrapped up its third run with a truly action-packed finale that included a mass shooting, a foiled murder-suicide, a heartbreaking betrayal and the deaths of new fewer than three main characters.

In short, it was a lot. And understandably, people have had a lot to say about it, too…

First of all – people are obviously furious with Mike White for killing off Chelsea for seemingly no reason

MIKE WHITE YOU WILL PAY FOR MY THERAPY. NOTHING HAS BROKEN ME LIKE THIS. #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/i1ap160ARD — ً (@americanreqiuem) April 7, 2025

Mike White may have to go into hiding for that — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) April 7, 2025

chelsea dying over a man twice her age, you'll pay for this mike white #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/aPC2c1FTAh — ؘ (@selnwr) April 7, 2025

rick and chelsea deserved a much better ending MIKE WHITE YOU WILL PAY FOR THIS #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/8pKePITJFo — l̶i̶m̶a̶ ̶☆ harris dickinson's pr manager (@favdickinson) April 7, 2025

Me trying to save Chelsea through my screen #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/oCN5QrA8uu — Peter Merly (@PeterMerly) April 7, 2025

Piper’s slow realisation that she isn’t as different to the rest of her family as she thought was so well-played by both Sarah Catherine Hook and Parker Posey

victoria watching piper cry about the monastery #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/yMEISVpvht — rika (@zooweemeemaw) April 7, 2025

I’m actually not surprised that piper didn’t want to live that Buddhist lifestyle. This scene was hilarious and the way Victoria put her thumb up🤭🤣#TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/t5gau2Hwkt — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎 DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN ERA//💥⏳ 💍 (@giselleb1234) April 7, 2025

victoria ratliff when piper didn’t like living with the monks #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/R90nXMGjtm — æijbol (@fa3riehaerin) April 7, 2025

Everyone has been calling Victoria clueless this whole season but she CLOCKED her daughter’s true nature and pulled off her gambit flawlessly #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/YOIAgwYj14 — 🖤 Sophia 🖤 (@Richard_Vixen) April 7, 2025

Carrie Coon’s final speech to her friends as Laurie also proved to be a highlight of the episode

carrie coon with the most devastating and revelatory monologue of the season.. many hoped for this and are happy to have seen it come to pass #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/MHHp9vo1x0 — e (@ninasayerss) April 7, 2025

“…And I’m just happy to be at the table.”



And I’ll be happy when Carrie Coon walks on stage in September to collect her (long overdue) Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus. A stunning monologue that reaffirmed her status as the queen of HBO. pic.twitter.com/lVzMdwEu0N — Brandon Lewis (@blewis1103) April 7, 2025

and carrie coon just secured her emmy with that monologue #thewhitelotus pic.twitter.com/xPhvfxyDCH — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) April 7, 2025

I am grateful to live alone so that no one could see what I looked like after watching Carrie Coon deliver that monologue. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) April 7, 2025

Not Carrie Coon delivering that Emmy-worthy monologue about friendship only to leave them to die once the shooting started lmao #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/joee9JQwl2 — xule (@20051628lch) April 7, 2025

It may have only been for a moment, but having this hun back on our screens in the finale was just what we were hoping for

I love that this woman's entire personality this season and ONLY character trait is this lol #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/MSyWIBGwGz — Liv (@stevenrogered) April 7, 2025

And Lochlan – note for the future, wash out the blender before you use it next time

Why wouldn't Lochlan clean the damn blender that's been sitting out all day before using it??? Just nasty as hell. #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/ndQoowRAFN — MONTOYA POR FAVOR 👹 (@SamiJo91) April 7, 2025

tbh Lochlan almost deserved to die for not cleaning out this day-old dirty blender before using it! men!!!#WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/4V8oMTnrHy — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 7, 2025

Lochlan making a shake in the dirty blender when his dad said the milk was off..... DUMB #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/3hBXhg8tyL — Khadj (@GanzgangK) April 7, 2025

But like, who the fck doesn’t at least rinse out a blender after using it… #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/aASyORf4Mu — Pagey Posey 🪷 (@TheBravoDerm) April 7, 2025

Belinda doing to Pornchai exactly what Tanya did to her two seasons earlier has left people with a lot of complicated feelings

Belinda doing Pornchai dirty the same way Tanya did to her….. I see you Mike White. #WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/O67JWJlnyz — k⭐️ (@livrrygf) April 7, 2025

Belinda doing to Pornchai what Tanya did to her #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/l2pGgTRtTn — Alex Travis (@AlexAwritergirl) April 7, 2025

not belinda doing to that sweet man what tanya did to her…… pic.twitter.com/6uLQSPINsR — chase (@cfree94) April 7, 2025

#TheWhiteLotus spoilers



the horrible, corrupting full circle of Belinda getting some wealth and immediately turning into Tanya, doing the exact thing to Pornchai that Tanya did to her (except WORSE because the wealth is from covering up a murder) pic.twitter.com/wLjd6C6NtI — rachel🦋 (@greyjedireylo) April 7, 2025

when are yall going to realize this is NOT a happy ending and in fact is one of the most tragic endings for any character on this show #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/QZVM0sQ6e0 — president of kindness (@realityysimp) April 7, 2025

Chelsea’s past comments about herself and Rick being ‘yin’ and ‘yang’ just cut even deeper after seeing them together for the final time

her dying facing down in the water was sad but powerful, he eventually won the yin yang battle between them meanwhile she and her hope were defeated https://t.co/uw9rPuihmE — devine (@kkktuii) April 7, 2025

rick faceup in the water because him and chelsea are yin and yang and his pain won in the end #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/GbSD8cBr6T — eggy misses hobi 🤍 (@kill4stalli) April 7, 2025

Oh, Fabian…

Obsessed with Mike White doing the hotel manager dirty this whole season 😭💀 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/XV0mGQ0vOa — Alex (@alexr_241) April 7, 2025

My highlight is Fabian, hands down. So unbelievably useless. That final jump into the water took me out. #WhiteLotus — Veronika Hölker (@VeroHoelk) April 7, 2025

corrected bc I was reminded that fabian fell in the water https://t.co/16U1JCOhvT pic.twitter.com/Fe3uQfLnbK — sarah (@akusigh) April 7, 2025

Those parting shots on the boat are always good for a laugh, aren’t they?

white lotus guests leaving the hotel after experiencing a traumatic life-altering event pic.twitter.com/CLbhl1Hgdz — wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 7, 2025

Timothy Rattlif on the deck of the boat after almost annihilating his entire family.#WhiteLotus #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/ZSI9xbrfHi — Ryan RC Rea (@volvoshine) April 7, 2025

everyone from white lotus getting on the boat after a mass shooting and not even addressing it pic.twitter.com/ilns97LoBC — scotty (@plathiandc) April 7, 2025

The staff of white lotus smiling and waving from the beach like girl… the mass shooting??? — Andiamo (@anderscjay) April 7, 2025

…Although people are wishing we could have seen the family’s discovery that their lives are being turned upside down

lowkey need to see how the ratliffs handle being broke im too curious what is mike white gonna do about this — 💌 (@Iikeapattern) April 7, 2025

I need Mike White to make a stand alone show about the ratliffs. I'm so curious of what's gonna happen to them 😭😭😭#WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/x1uQ6u7z3m — Lily 🐇 (@myeolysh) April 7, 2025

the ratliff family opening their phones on the boat #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/YDSu3dKucn — giana (@gianamerly) April 7, 2025

white lotus spinoff, arrested development but with the Ratliffs — kevin (@kevlncastro) April 7, 2025

I’m sorry I’m gonna need a Ratliff family spin off they’re such a mess I need to see them deal with the fall out of all this. How did Timothy explain to Lochlan how he almost died from a “protein shake”??? #TheWhiteLotus #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/dBPJmpzntX — fellfromthecliff (@bylerrainkiss24) April 7, 2025

And finally, we’re happy to be able to put those monkey theories to bed once and for all

how y’all said white lotus was gonna end pic.twitter.com/H3HaHSihnz — Alex (@alexxmalloy) April 7, 2025

the monkeys were innocent the whole time #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/LBDPU7tnKo — camryn X•••• (@camrynclancy) April 7, 2025

The monkeys watching y’all accusing them all season long #WhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/UYcWcI5GcB — Sarah Mikal (@NetflixFunny) April 7, 2025

glad i didnt bet any money on the white lotus monkey with gun theory bc i’d be broke rn — buttholebitch24 (@realsadfootball) April 7, 2025

also whoever started that prediction that “one of the monkeys got the gun” please never watch a tv show with us again bc HUH??? — Alex (@alexxmalloy) April 7, 2025