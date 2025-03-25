Check-out time is fast approaching for the current season of The White Lotus.
Following six weeks’ worth of surprise twists, laugh-out-loud line deliveries (namely from Parker Posey) and – how could we forget! – a touch of incest, the end is in sight for season three of the award-winning drama.
And it’s safe to say the show will quite literally be going out with a bang as the current storylines reach their crescendos, and we finally find out the answer to the mystery that’s been looming ever since episode one.
So… here’s what you need to know before the finale airs.
How many episodes of The White Lotus season 3 are left?
After this week’s shock instalment, just two episodes remain in the current series.
The penultimate episode will premiere in its usual slot next week, while the finale is due to air on Sunday 6 April in the US, meaning it will be available to watch on both Now and Sky from the following morning, on Monday 7 April.
What storylines are left to be resolved before the White Lotus season 3 finale?
Where do we even start?
To begin with, there’s the dysfunctional Ratliff family. We last left them with Piper and Lochlan at a monastery, where the former was challenged by her mother to spend one night if she wants to live there for a year, and it slowly dawned on the latter what he and his brother Saxon got up to the previous evening.
Awks doesn’t even cover it.
Then, of course, there’s pill-popping patriarch Timothy, who we last saw contemplating killing not just himself but also his wife, after she confessed to him she’d rather die than lose her luxury lifestyle.
Episode six also ended on two very different dysfunctional nights in, with Rick about to confront the man who killed his father (or, at least, who he was led to believe killed his father), and Gary/Greg inviting an absolutely motley crew to his home for a dinner party that promises to be extremely uncomfortable, not just because Belinda has worked out who he really is, but also because Saxon slept with his wife (and his own brother) the previous evening.
Then, of course, there’s the trio of long-term friends that are now at one another’s throats, all of that business with Gaitok and the missing gun, a potential belated happy ending for Belinda and, lest we forget, a musical performance from hotel manager Fabian.
Consider us seated.
Who will die in the White Lotus season 3 finale?
Honestly, your guess is as good as ours. Fans have already been having their say about who the body in the water could be since episode one – while Michelle Monaghan has at least ruled out one popular theory about the identity of the shooter at the hotel.
What are we going to watch once The White Lotus is over?
Well, first of all, don’t forget that the first two seasons are available to stream already, in case the current season has given you wanderlust to revisit the show’s previous trips to Hawaii and Sicily.
But if there’s a hole in your Monday night schedule that you’d prefer to fill with something new, a week after The White Lotus wraps up, there’s a brand new season of another hit HBO show, The Last Of Us, to look forward to from Monday 14 April onwards.