This Cute Moment From The White Lotus Season 3 Was Actually Totally Improvised

The cast of The White Lotus season three HBO

Aimee Lou Wood has revealed that one of the most memorable lines from the new season of The White Lotus never actually appeared in the original script.

In the series opener, Aimee’s character Chelsea makes a new friend in the White Lotus bar, who breaks the ice by telling her: “I love your teeth.”

During a recent interview with The Face, the Bafta winner was asked if she was “surprised” to see a line about her iconic teeth in the script, to which she responded: “Do you know what? It wasn’t in the script.”

Aimee continued: “Charlotte [Le Bon, playing a model] improvised that, because she was obsessed with my teeth. When she walks in and goes, ‘I love your teeth’, I didn’t know she was gonna say that. Which does happen to me a lot in life.

“And she said to Mike [White, the creator of The White Lotus], ‘Can we have that?’. And Mike said, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s fine, I love that’. But yeah, it was a cute moment that she completely surprised me with.”

This scene is still so hilarious/fucked up. "I love your teeth! You're from England right?"



Give Aimee Lou Wood all the awards rn!!! 😭 #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/WzcZkBYJCV — JS (@nicejanice19) February 24, 2025

As a result, several one-liners from years gone by have been improvised – including hotel manager Valentina’s quip comparing Jennifer Coolidge’s character to Peppa Pig.

