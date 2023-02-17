The second season of The White Lotus got us all talking last year Fabio Lovino/HBO

With Hawaii and Sicily already ticked off the list, fans of The White Lotus are now speculating where the globe-trotting drama will be heading for its third season.

And it looks like we might have a new leading theory, thanks to a rather unlikely source.

During an interview with Vulture, former Jackass star Johnny Knoxville was discussing his recently-cancelled sitcom Reboot, when the idea of appearing in the third series of The White Lotus came up.

“Are you kidding? [The White Lotus creator] Mike White is a very close friend of mine,” Johnny responded.

The former Celebrity Love Island contestant continued: “He and I had been in Tokyo together. I think that’s where the next … oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over.”

Johnny Knoxville Monica Schipper via Getty Images

When the reporter urged Johnny to “get yourself a luxury vacation disguised as a television show”, he joked: “Hey, Mike, I’m still here.”

Johnny’s slip of the tongue does align with remarks Mike White made last year, in which he said he hoped to set the third season of his Emmy-winning show in Asia.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” he said.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Mike White’s publicist for comment.

Last month, White Lotus devotees began theorising that the third season would take place in Thailand, after Mike posted a video revealing that’s where he was at the time.

Last month, White Lotus devotees began theorising that the third season would take place in Thailand, after Mike posted a video revealing that's where he was at the time.