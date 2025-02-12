Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey head up another dysfunctional family in The White Lotus season 3 Fabio Lovino/HBO

Almost three years on from our sun-drenched and meme-addled visit to Sicily, it’s almost time for The White Lotus to reopen its doors.

Ahead of The White Lotus’ return over the weekend (it’ll be available to watch in the UK from Monday morning), critics have begun sharing their takes on the new batch of episodes, and we’re relieved to say that they’re mostly positive.

In fact, even those suggesting the new offering pales in comparison to its predecessors think this one still stands on its own.

Here’s a selection of what the critics are saying so far…

“The precision of the storytelling and the realisation of every character, from the most central to the most peripheral, remains masterly. Exquisitely shot, scripted, paced and performed, it’s a sumptuous feast for all the senses. Come on in, the water’s lovely – until the bodies start floating past.”

Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood joins the cast of The White Lotus for its new season Fabio Lovino/HBO

“The cast is sensational and the locations equally so. Throwing a snaggle of vacuous American tourists into a Disneyland of self-actualisation, complete with a bevy of treatment sessions where they can find their centre – and realise that they don’t have one – is a constant joy. It is wickedly funny throughout, a delicious, caustic bin fire of the vanities.”

“Some will prefer Hawaii, some will prefer Sicily, but Thailand will have its own fans. What it shows is that The White Lotus is a franchise now so totally in command of its own appeal that it can be transferred anywhere.”

“The spark is not gone. All the ingredients are there for something magical: it seems there’s still a lot of mileage in skewering the super rich.”

“For all its glossy production values, exotic locations and big-name cast list, The White Lotus sticks to a successful formula. It’s beautifully photographed, like a travel brochure for billionaires, but writer and director Mike White knows what we expect of him, and he delivers.”

“As the season progresses, the sneaky intricacy of White’s plotting begins to yield surreal, shocking and genuinely hilarious moments. No one can write a scene where one character pretends not to remember another quite as exquisitely as White. Tanya may be gone, but this transgressive soap opera remains unique and completely jaw-dropping.”

We are so back Fabio Lovino/HBO

“The story takes a few episodes to gain momentum – but after all the players and their privileged predicaments are established, it’s as delicious and devastating as ever. Taboo subjects are pushed further, the acerbic tone hits hard, and underneath it all buzzes a tension that only gets stronger, bolstered by the fact that every character has a target on their back.”

“The third series, set in a deluxe hotel in Thailand and starting next week, is the weakest of the three. But that sounds worse than it is. Mike White’s writing and characterisation is so sharp and delicious that his drama firing on three cylinders is still better than many others firing on all four.

“While this is slow to get going there is, as ever, much delectable toxicity to feast upon, albeit with less humour than usual.”

“If Season 1 spins its satiric take on white privilege through Hawaii’s history of colonialism, and Season 2 sews up the same comedic targets via their sexual politics, then Season 3 revels in how money can unravel its subjects’ very souls. [Watching] as the wealth they thought would save them gets stripped away as the clock ticks down — on their physical lives or innermost selves — proves immensely satisfying. And, for those of us whose compassion can still interfere with witnessing a satisfying comeuppance, surprisingly stirring.”

“Season 3 is the least immediately gripping entry in this running vacation diary to date [...] But when the story coalesces and kicks into gear somewhere around its halfway point, it’s as wild and unpredictable as any of the powder kegs White has combusted.”

“This season sticks to what has made the show an extremely bingeable social satire since it first aired in 2021. Couple the fact that it doesn’t do much to shake up its formula with its early meditative pace, and you’d be forgiven for feeling a little bored — but as the season unfolds, and its many mysteries unravel, it gets provocative, captivating, and crucially, weird.”

“I can reassure viewers who find the start of the season slow that things pick up dramatically [...] Will that inevitable disaster take a form that doesn’t feel, at least somewhat, like a reboot of previous White Lotus instalments? I can’t say for sure, but if you accept that the joy is in the interpretation, it’s enough to watch the new group revel in the toxic treats that Mike White so readily supplies.”

“Notably, this is the first edition of the show without Jennifer Coolidge’s fan favourite character Tanya McQuoid; a frequent scene-stealer in seasons 1 and 2, who left everyone stunned with her dramatic departure – and her absence is felt.”

“As various season-three characters seek enlightenment or escape, they recreate the season-one dynamic where white characters are full of fascinating, absorbing peculiarities, while the non-white hotel staff are one-note ciphers, destined to keep the plot moving but not have interiority or complex emotional lives [...] a show that wants to purposefully mess around with its own patterns also can’t help but fall back into some unfortunate old grooves.”

“A series should never move so slowly that it only begins to take off halfway through. The White Lotus still has writer and director Mike White’s fingerprints, and occasionally his iconoclasm and inventiveness. But this uneven iteration feels flabby and elongated, with far less satiric bite.”

“The lack of interesting stories, interesting characters, and creator Mike White’s comedic muse Jennifer Coolidge (or any facsimile of her chaos-goblin energy) makes the first six episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 a particularly dour and repetitive experience that feels like a never-ending group tour.”