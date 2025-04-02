The White Lotus Fans Have 1 More Thing To Get Excited About Before The Finale

Charlotte Le Bon, Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger on the set of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

If you’re feeling glum at the prospect of there being only one episode left in the current season of The White Lotus – we’ve got a little bit of a silver lining for you.

On Sunday night, the third season of the award-winning US series will air across the pond, after which it will arrive on Sky and Now in the UK on Monday morning.

Advertisement

And ahead of the episode’s release, it’s been revealed that the finale will be feature-length, clocking in at just shy of 90 minutes.

This makes the season three finale the longest in the show’s history, with the rest of this year’s instalments each being around an hour long.

Of course, in the lead-up to the finale, fans are already desperately searching for clues about some of the show’s remaining mysteries – not least, which character was found dead in the resort during that episode one flash-forward; who is behind that ominous shooting; and whether the two are actually connected.

Advertisement

Watch a short teaser for the White Lotus season three finale below:

In more exciting White Lotus news, a fourth season of the satirical comedy-drama has already been confirmed to be in the works.

Following the show’s previous incarnations in Hawaii, Sicily and Thailand, it’s not yet known exactly which country the luxury resort will be opening in next.

Advertisement

However, the production team has previously given fans a few clues about where The White Lotus could be heading to in its fourth run, and we should apparently expect another sun-soaked series.

“Mike doesn’t like the cold,” executive producer David Bernard told The Guardian in a recent behind-the-scenes interview, when asked if The White Lotus would ever head to a snowier setting in the future.

Another producer also teased last month that scouting for locations would be taking place “in the next couple of weeks” meaning we should “know soon” where the show is destined in season four.