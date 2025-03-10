The cast of The White Lotus season three HBO

With season four of The White Lotus already confirmed to be in the works, fans have naturally already begun putting together their own fantasy casts.

Past roles in TV shows like Big Little Lies, The Perfect Stranger and Nine Perfect Strangers, as well as the films Babygirl and even The Stepford Wives, have showed that Nicole would slot right into wherever the fictional resort pops up next – and it seems even she is on board.

Asked by IndieWire if The White Lotus is something she’d consider, she responded: “I don’t think I’ve ever been asked.”

Nicole Kidman via Associated Press

She quickly added that she’s a “massive fan” of both The White Lotus and its creator Mike White, noting that she “would do anything he writes, because I just think he’s phenomenal”.

Somebody get Mike White’s phone number, some strong SPF and a new wig for Nicole, stat, because her White Lotus era is something we need to happen.

So far, only one actor has appeared in all three seasons of The White Lotus, with Jon Gries popping up in the series three premiere as a surprise addition.

