With season four of The White Lotus already confirmed to be in the works, fans have naturally already begun putting together their own fantasy casts.
Kim Cattrall has proved to be a popular choice, as has Sarah Michelle Gellar, and naturally, people are still hoping for a Jennifer Coolidge comeback one way or another (even if the woman herself is not convinced).
But there’s one name that keeps popping up time and time again: Nicole Kidman.
Past roles in TV shows like Big Little Lies, The Perfect Stranger and Nine Perfect Strangers, as well as the films Babygirl and even The Stepford Wives, have showed that Nicole would slot right into wherever the fictional resort pops up next – and it seems even she is on board.
Asked by IndieWire if The White Lotus is something she’d consider, she responded: “I don’t think I’ve ever been asked.”
She quickly added that she’s a “massive fan” of both The White Lotus and its creator Mike White, noting that she “would do anything he writes, because I just think he’s phenomenal”.
Somebody get Mike White’s phone number, some strong SPF and a new wig for Nicole, stat, because her White Lotus era is something we need to happen.
So far, only one actor has appeared in all three seasons of The White Lotus, with Jon Gries popping up in the series three premiere as a surprise addition.
Natasha Rothwell has also reprised her role as White Lotus spa manager Belinda from the first run in this current season, alongside newcomers like Patrick Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, pop sensation Lisa, Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood and Nicole’s former on-screen son Sam Nivola.
New episodes of The White Lotus drop every Monday on Sky and Now here in the UK, with more still to come in the next month.