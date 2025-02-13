The White Lotus' third season gets underway later this week Fabio Lovino/HBO

We haven’t even started our latest White Lotus holiday yet, and bosses are already eyeing up spots for our next trip.

Later this week, the award-winning drama will return for its third season in the US, with the first episode being available to watch in the UK from Monday onwards.

This time around, the action will unfold at a luxury resort in Thailand, following the first two seasons in Hawaii and Sicily.

And with a fourth run now in the pipeline, executive producer, writer and director Mike White is already weighing up possible locations.

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus season two, which was set in Sicily Fabio Lovino

HBO executive Francesca Orsi told Deadline: “We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon.

“I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

While that leaves plenty of options, one thing we can probably rule out is a season set at a White Lotus ski resort.

The cast and crew of season three have made no secret of how the heat affected the filming of the new batch of episodes, but David Bernad recently told The Guardian that the show will remain in sun-drenched climes in future seasons.

“Mike doesn’t like the cold,” he explained.

Egypt and Mexico were both named in the press as potential locations for season four last week.

Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey head up a new dysfunctional family in The White Lotus season three HBO

As ever, season three of The White Lotus features an all-star cast that includes Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Carrie Coon and Sex Education favourite Aimee Lou Wood.

While there’s no Jennifer Coolidge this time around, The White Lotus is opening its doors to a familiar face when season one star Natasha Rothwell returns to the cast.

Reviews for the new season have been mostly positive, with critics teasing a comeback from another mysterious White Lotus alum later on in the series.