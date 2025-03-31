Walton Goggins Admits It Took 'Six Months' To Get 1 White Lotus Scene Right

Walton Goggins in SE3 E7 of The White Lotus HBO

(Warning: spoiler alert for The White Lotus series 3 episode 7, Killer Instincts).

Walton Goggins, who plays Rick Hatchett in the current season of The White Lotus, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that it took him “six months and seven hours” to perfect one part of what seems to be his character’s culmination.

His famously surly character, who seemed to abandon his mission to kill Jim in the show’s most recent episode, smiles during the reckless partying that follows the attempt.

According to Walton, though, the grin was hard-won.

Walton Goggins via Associated Press

“It took me six months and seven hours of this experience to smile, to really smile,” he told the publication of the moment, which was filmed right at the end of the cast’s seven-month stay in Thailand.

“It’s not joy, but there’s contentment or peace for a moment. Other actors would’ve arrived at that in very different way and lived their life.”

He said that filming the fight with Jim (played by Scott Glen) wasn’t straightforward either.

“I read all the scripts and I knew what it would take in order to get to that moment, it was all building towards that [fight with Jim].”

“I didn’t know exactly how that conversation was going to play out with Scott. We didn’t talk about it a lot. But there was one take in particular that he did three or four times,” he continued.

“I didn’t talk for a minute. I just thought about what it must be like to be obsessed with one person your whole life, not taking out the fact that you think that he’s ruined your life, and to finally have an audience with this person. That moment is used in the episode.”

Glenn Scott in The White Lotus SE7 E3 HBO

Walton has previously shared how tough filming the show had been for him.

“What was the hardest part about this experience for me early on was being – excuse my language – the fucking downer in the room,” he said on The White Lotus’ official podcast.

“Showing up to work every day with 18 people, and a green room that’s full of chairs of 18 people that are in a much different place emotionally than I am at the beginning of the story, was very difficult.”

Revealing that he sat on his own “more often than not,” he added, “I couldn’t be around” the rest of the cast.

“They didn’t understand why I was there. This guy is isolated.”