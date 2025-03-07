Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins' characters visited a cobra show in the latest episode of The White Lotus Fabio Lovino/HBO

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of The White Lotus.

If you found that snake scene in the latest episode of The White Lotus to be a stressful watch, spare a thought for cast member Walton Goggins, who had to live through his own real-life version of it.

During this week’s episode, Walton’s character Rick took a day trip with girlfriend Chelsea (played by Aimee Lou Wood), to finally secure some weed for himself, during which he discovered a “snake show”.

A very stoned Rick did not take well to the experience, though, and found himself wandering through the enclosure releasing the venomous snakes in question from captivity, only for Chelsea to then be bitten by one of them.

During a conversation on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week, Walton disclosed: “I don’t just have a phobia, it’s like a missing link when it comes to snakes. I am terrified of snakes. Really, really terrified. There’s something genetically wrong with me when it comes to snakes.”

On the day he shared the screen with dozens of real snakes, Walton explained that “it got so bad” that a snake-handler was “right off camera” for the first part of the shoot, as he couldn’t stop “hysterically” and “uncontrollably” crying when it came to picking up a snake for the first time.

The White Lotus star Walton Goggins had to face his biggest phobia while filming a scene with snakes Fabio Lovino/HBO

Walton then recalled: “Right when we were getting ready to do that scene, releasing the snakes, this really happened, they walk you through the entire experience, walking around the cages like, ‘OK, this cage, don’t touch this cage, because this snake will kill you, this cage here, there are some snakes in here, don’t touch the brown ones, and then this one over here, don’t open that one’.

“And all I’m thinking about is the very first cage where the snake will kill you, and the rest of it just goes out of my mind.”

Eventually, a distracted Walton found himself having to deal with a snake that didn’t want to cooperate, which bit him when he tried to pull the snake out of its tank.

“I wish I could have been cool,” he said. “I fancy myself a pretty cool guy… but this was my reaction I swear to god. ‘Oh my god, I’ve been bitten by a snake!’. It was horrific.”

Fortunately, the snake in question was non-venomous, although Walton was encouraged by a White Lotus producer to make a small visit to the hospital the following day for a tetanus shot, just to be sure.

Watch his interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live below:

However, Walton isn’t the only member of the White Lotus cast who suffered a medical mishap while filming the current series.

Earlier this week, Jason Isaacs revealed he suffered a rather grisly head injury while he and his co-stars were filming aboard a luxury super yacht.

