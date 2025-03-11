Here's Why Those White Lotus Yacht Scenes Were A *Lot* Less Glamorous To Shoot Than They Looked

Trust us, this was a lot less fun than it looks Stefano Delia/HBO

If you watched the latest instalment of The White Lotus and found yourself feeling envious of the cast for getting to spend all that time in the sun aboard a fabulous super yacht – rest assured, it wasn’t half as glamorous as it sounded.

Since the new season of the award-winning anthology series premiered, the cast and crew have made no secret of the fact that the seven-month shoot in Thailand was anything but a holiday, largely down to the unbearable heat (and the fact air conditioning was too noisy to be used on set).

And according to cast member Charlotte Le Bon – who plays party girl Chloe – this was definitely the case while filming on the yacht.

“It was so hot. It was the hottest I’ve ever been in my life, definitely,” she told Variety. “Even the locals were suffering.

“We would leave the hotel, go to the port, and that would probably be a 35-minute ride, and then we would take a speed boat, and then we would have to do a 40-minute speed boat on waves [...] we were taking nausea pills, and then going on the boat.”

Charlotte Le Bon in character as Chloe in the new season of The White Lotus Stefano Delia/HBO

Charlotte added that because director of photography Ben Kutchins “was so precise with what he wanted in the background”, the boat was constantly having to be turned around, which she described as “the most nauseous thing ever”.

On Tuesday morning, Jason also recalled to Virgin Radio: “We were on a billionaire’s yacht – a super yacht – which by the way, only ever rented, apart from us, to oligarchs, big Russian gangsters essentially.

“I asked the crew, ‘What’s it like having us here?’ They said, ‘Well, it’s nice not to have the gangsters and all the guns’, and I said, ‘Who else do you rent to?’ And there was a kind of blank pause, and they went, ‘No, that’s all we do’.”

Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Jason Isaacs, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola as the Ratliff family in The White Lotus Stefano Delia/HBO

Jason added that the crew then told him: “The most terrifying thing about it is you don’t want to clean their room because they have bags of millions of dollars in there, and they might accuse you of stealing. But they do tip well.”