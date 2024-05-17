The Worrying Reason Why You Shouldn't Always Take Mental Health Advice From TikTok

TikTok is the fastest-growing social media app with more than a third of adults saying that they use the app, according to Engadget.

With good reason, too, TikTok is home to some of the best food trends that we’ve seen in recent years, has been a lifeline for struggling creatives who have made it onto their Creator Fund and has been a source of community for disabled and chronically sick people.

However, a 2022 report reveals why you should take great caution when taking mental health advice from creators on the app.

The dangers of getting mental health advice from TikTok

A 2022 study by virtual healthcare platform PlushCare examined 500 mental health TikTok videos to find out whether the app’s users were at risk of misinformation.

What the researchers found was that 84% of videos were in fact misleading.

Plushcare said: “While creating content around mental health can help reduce the associated prejudices, it also has downsides, such as self-diagnosing and preventing people from seeking further help.

“And of course, not all content on social media is accurate, and consuming misinformation can be potentially harmful. ”

Crucially, their biggest finding was that 100% of the content for ADHD contained misleading information. This was closely followed by Bipolar Disorder which had 94% misinformation and depression at 90%.

How to check if somebody on social media is actually a mental health expert

According to the University of Colorado, social media users should follow these steps to ensure they’re getting accurate advice:

Question the credentials. Who is giving the advice or posting? What’s their background? Is the person telling you that celery juice is going to cure your PTSD an actual medical professional?

The data presented. Are they backing their data with actual science and references? Specifically check for all-or-nothing terms, anything that is spoken about broadly and issuing blame, they’re likely not legitimate

Anything that resembles a quick fix. The reality of mental illness is that there is no quick fix or one-size-fits-all approach to long-term treatment