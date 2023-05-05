The Worst Thing You Can Do On Holiday? Borrow A Friend's Bikini, Apparently

AscentXmedia via Getty Images Crystal blue water

Our flights are booked, our suitcase is packed, and the brand new outfits have been bought. Holiday season is nearly here and we can’t wait to sip cocktails on a beach with our best mates. Searches for ‘girls’ holiday’ has increased by 50% over the past month in the UK, according to experts at Lounge.

Beach holidays mean one thing: bikinis. White ones, pink ones, thong ones – we want to wear every bikini possible when we’re abroad. But, there are some key things you should know about wearing and sharing your bikini that the experts at Lounge are warning us about.

Should I wash my bikini and how often?

Your bikini goes through a lot during a holiday so it’s important to wash it after every use. Not washing your swimwear can result in unpleasant odours and the growth of bacteria, which can negatively affect your pH levels and vaginal health.

No one wants to be doing laundry during a holiday, but simply wash your bikini in the sink by hand with cool to warm water and a mild detergent after each use.

Can I share my bikini with my friends?

Sharing outfits and accessories is a staple of the girl’s holiday experience, however, you may want to give this a rethink when it comes to sharing swimwear. As bikinis trap moisture you could end up with bacterial vaginosis or a yeast infection.

We all like to share, but when it comes to swimwear – sharing is not caring.

Can I dry my bikini on the balcony?

Most balconies will have a drying rack fitted for your towels and swimwear, as hanging it over the balcony could result in it falling off or being blown away. Air-drying your bikini outside is fine as long as you have cleaned it beforehand.

You should not put your swimwear in direct sunlight to dry as this can compromise the quality and longevity of your bikini or swimsuit.

How many times can I re-wear my bikini on holiday?

Ensuring your swimwear is completely dry, you can re-wear it usually three to five times, if you are washing it thoroughly after each use. As you’re on holiday you usually don’t have a washing machine, this means you’ll have to hand wash your swimsuits so we would recommend approximately three re-wears before putting on a fresh bikini.

How do I prevent suncream stains on my swimwear?

As mentioned above, you should be washing your bikini after each wear and this will go a great way in helping to reduce any staining of suncream or any other sun protection products onto your swimwear.