There Are More Free Cash Machines In Parliament Than On Some UK High Streets, MP Says

MPs reminded that free-to-use cash machines are a privilege their constituents often do not enjoy with notes left by Labour MP Ged Killen who is campaigning on the issue

Notes on free-to-use cash machines in Parliament are reminding MPs their constituents have to pay as much as £2 to withdraw money at the vast majority of British high street ATMs.

The stunt by Labour MP Ged Killen, who is bringing forward a private member’s bill to ban cash machine charges, is aimed at getting the issue on Westminster’s agenda in the wake of alarming new research by Which?

The consumer watchdog has published a long list of streets in UK cities where there is only one fee-charging ATM.

However, in Parliament there are two free-to-use machines in one corridor and a further four just a couple of minutes’ walk away.

Which?’s list of areas with only fee-taking ATMs includes high streets in Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Inverness, Birmingham, Newcastle, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Hull, Bristol, York, Coventry, Milton Keynes, London, Brighton, Belfast, Cardiff and Swansea.

Cuts to the number of free-to-use machines, due to be implemented on Sunday, could also lead to huge swathes of the UK becoming “cash machine deserts”, says Killen.