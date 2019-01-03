6 Quirky Airbnbs To Stay In For Your 2019 Holiday

It’s no secret that Airbnb has changed the way we travel – the site has opened up people’s homes in truly unique locations, so we’re no longer limited to hotels.

We’ve already got the lowdown on the destinations set to be popular in 2019, and here is our pick of the quirkiest home-stays around the world – sleep in a seashell house, converted train carriage or even a romantic tipi.

Get your calendar and credit card at the ready as we reveal the spots with scenic views, idyllic countryside visits and show-stopping architecture.