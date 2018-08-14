Sanitary Bins Could Be Put In Men's Loos To Protect The Environment

Fatbergs are so synonymous with modern life that this week the Museum of London has set one on display permanently. But the mountains of fat, grease, wet wipes and waste that are clogging up our sewers are so damaging that politicians are exploring ways to eliminate them.

One suggestion that has been mooted is that men’s loos should be fitted with sanitary bins, just like women’s, to encourage toilet users to chuck away non-flushable items.

Members of the Greater London Assembly environment committee have suggested in a new report they might be a solution to stopping wet wipes and incontinent products from ending up down the drain.