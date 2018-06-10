Game of Phones: Every week I’ll pick a new game for iOS or Android that’s perfect for long journeys, the commute or just when you want to switch off from the outside world.

Alto’s Adventure makes absolutely no sense on paper. It was a side-scrolling snowboarding game in which you herded llamas.

Yet the moment you played it, it made perfect sense. The scenery was gorgeous and constantly changing, the gameplay was soothingly addictive and the infinite levels meant that the only thing you worked towards was finding your happy place.

Alto’s Odyssey is the sequel, and as you can see from the video above, it succeeds in every way a sequel should.