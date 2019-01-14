Theresa May Accused Of Lying About Welsh Referendum In 'Desperate' Brexit Deal Speech

Theresa May has been accused of lying after claiming the ‘Yes’ vote to create a Welsh assembly was “accepted by both sides” – when in fact she was among the MPs who tried to stop it being enacted.

The prime minister was making a last-ditch bid to save her Brexit deal when she compared the 2016 Leave vote to the 1997 referendum for a devolved assembly in Wales – which saw ‘Yes’ win with a tiny majority of 0.3%.

She was due to warn on Monday of “catastrophic harm” to faith in the democratic process if MPs failed to act on the 52% Leave vote, because, she claimed, the “popular legitimacy” of the Welsh assembly was “never seriously questioned”.

Her speech in Stoke was later changed to say “we’ve never had a referendum in the UK that we’ve not honoured the result of”.

The wording switch came after parliamentary records showed that May herself was among 144 MPs who voted for an amendment which would have blocked the Government of Wales Bill.

She was joined in the voting lobbies with other prominent Brexiteers Liam Fox, Sir John Redwood, Iain Duncan Smith, Owen Paterson, Bernard Jenkin and John Whittingdale.

And in 2005, the Conservative manifesto, which May campaigned for and was elected on, pledged a re-run of the Welsh referendum - a move which could have overturned the 1997 result.

Second Brexit referendum advocates have called May’s use of the Welsh vote “very strange” while Plaid Cymru accused the PM of “utter hypocrisy”.

“On the rare occasions when parliament puts a question to the British people directly we have always understood that their response carries a profound significance,” the PM said in her Stoke speech on Monday.