Theresa May has appointed nine new Conservative members of the House of Lords and handed another peerage to her DUP allies.

Jeremy Corbyn has also given seats in the Lords to former Labour general secretary Iain McNicol and veteran anti-racism campaigner Martha Osamor.

With 244 members of the Lords, the Conservatives Party has the most peers.

However the government does not have a majority in the 780 member chamber and has suffered a series of damaging defeats on its Brexit legislation over the past few weeks.

The new appointments will not shift balance in a significant way however, as pro-Remain Tory peers have repeatedly rebelled against the prime minister on her EU legislation.

Darren Hughes, Chief Executive of the Electoral Reform Society, said the creation of new peers was an “insult to voters”.

“This has now gone beyond a joke. Time and time again the government talk about reducing the cost of politics. Yet at the same time they’re packing the upper house with former MPs and retired party hacks,” he said.

“If Mrs May was serious about reducing the cost of politics, she would halt these appointments rather than providing yet more fuel for public concern about cronyism. It is an insult to voters.

“Furthermore, the timing of the announcement appears deeply cynical. At the beginning of the year the Prime Minister lost her nerve in the face of public opposition and delayed making the announcement. Now she is expected to try and hide it behind the euphoria of a Royal wedding.”