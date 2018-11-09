Theresa May's Belgium Convoy Involved In Crash

BENOIT DOPPAGNE via Getty Images Theresa May and Charles Michel (far left) attend a ceremony to commemorate Armistice Day in Belgium.

A vehicle in a convoy carrying Prime Minister Theresa May to an event marking Armistice Day in Belgium has been involved in a crash.

Charles Michel, the Belgian Prime Minister, was also part of the convoy at the time of the incident on Friday morning, the De Standaard newspaper reported.

It is believed two outriders were injured in a collision during the journey to the St Symphorien Military Cemetery in Mons, south east of Brussels.

Reports said the incident occurred on the E42 motorway and that the two outriders were police officers. May and Michel were not harmed in the incident.

HuffPost UK understands that May’s vehicle was ahead of the incident when it occurred.

Both leaders were later pictured paying tribute to fallen soldiers killed in World War I by laying wreaths, including on the grave of John Parr, the first British soldier to die in the conflict.