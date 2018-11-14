HuffPost Verdict: Theresa May's Brexit Deal Buries Its Bad News For Tory And DUP MPs

And a move by Brexiteer Conservatives unhappy with the deal to try and oust May as leader is now said to be ‘imminent’.

But several of the ministers round the table are reported to have spoken up against the deal.

It followed a marathon five-hour Cabinet meeting in which ministers eventually agreed to support the deal.

The prime minister said it was the ‘best that could be negotiated’ and the choice was her deal, no deal or ‘no Brexit at all’.

Theresa May has published the 585-page proposed Withdrawal Agreement and Outline Political Declaration - which together make up her Brexit deal.

The backstop - which will come into force if no final trade deal is agreed - will keep the UK in a customs territory with the EU.

Northern Ireland will also apply additional EU rules to goods to prevent the need for border checks on the island of Ireland and putting the Good Friday Agreement at risk.

Under the terms of the backstop there would be a need for checks on goods traveling from the rest of the UK to Northern Ireland. The DUP has consistently said it will oppose this.

But the agreement does not allow the UK to unilaterally end the backstop as many Tory Brexiteers have demanded. The EU has to agree.

The transition period, due to last until the end of 2020, can be extended just ‘once’ until ’31 December 20XX’ at the latest.

The UK must ask by 1 July 2020 to extend the transition if it believes more time will be needed to strike a full free trade deal with the EU.

Also set to upset Brexiteers is the agreement that European Court of Justice (ECJ) rulings made during the transition will have ‘binding force in their entirety on and in the United Kingdom’.

But May believes she has won a key concession from the EU of a ‘sliding scale’ of what kind of regulatory rules the UK has with the EU in future.

A senior government source argued this leaves the UK as the ‘the only advanced economy that has that relationship with the EU’.