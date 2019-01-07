Theresa May Sparks Anger After Praising Brexit Opportunities In Hospital Staffed By EU Nationals

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May unveiled the long-term plan for the NHS in Merseyside on Monday

Theresa May has been labelled “audacious” after delivering a speech exalting the benefits of Brexit on the health service at a hospital where one in ten doctors is from the EU.

Speaking at the launch of the much-awaited 10-year plan for the NHS at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Merseyside, the PM said the government’s pledge to boost health budgets by £20.5bn a year was only possible because “we will no longer be sending vast annual sums to Brussels”.

But May has come under fire after research from pro-EU campaign group Best for Britain revealed that 13% of the doctors working at the hospital are from the European Union.

The data – also provided by Tech for UK – showed that, overall, 114 doctors, nurses and health visitors at Alder Hey are EU nationals.

Labour MP Alison McGovern accused the prime minister of “parading” her long-term plan for the NHS at a time it is “facing the greatest threat to its existence”.

According to figures from parliament, 63,000 NHS staff in England are EU nationals – 5.6% of all workers.