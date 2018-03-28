Theresa May Vows To Keep UK 'Strong And United' During Brexit Countdown Tour

Theresa May will tour the country to explain how she will deliver a Brexit keeps the UK “strong and united”.

Marking one year until the UK quits the EU, the Prime Minister will on Thursday attempt to bridge the gap between Leave and Remain voters and promise to “strengthen the bonds that unite us”.

Amid fears of a hard Irish border, she will promise that “no new barriers are created within our common domestic market”.

The PM’s bid to heal divisions caused by the 2016 EU referendum comes as polls suggest voters are still split down the middle over whether or not the UK should leave.

As the final year countdown began, she was buoyed by the EU’s approval for a 21-month transition period after the official date of Brexit on March 29 2019 to allow the UK to prepare for its new relationship with Europe.

But tough negotiations on the nature of the future relationship lie ahead over the months before a planned agreement in the autumn.

And the UK Government is facing stiff resistance from Edinburgh and Cardiff to plans to repatriate some powers from Brussels to London, rather than the devolved administrations.