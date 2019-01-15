Theresa May’s government was hanging by a thread on Tuesday night after MPs rejected her Brexit plan by a massive majority.

In a shattering personal defeat for the prime minister, the House of Commons voted by 432 to 202 to throw out her proposals for the UK to quit the EU. It represents a majority of 230.

Tory Brexiteers and May’s DUP allies sent shockwaves across Europe as they joined forces with Labour and other parties to reject May’s plans.

In a surprise move, May immediately called a confidence vote in her own government. Jeremy Corbyn had already tabled the motion and the big vote will take place on Wednesday.

Seconds after the defeat, May said: “The house has spoken and the government will listen.

“It is clear that the house does not support this deal but tonight’s vote tells us what it does support – nothing about how or even if it intends to honour the decision in a referendum parliament decided to hold.”

The PM said EU citizens in the UK and British expats living on the continent “deserve clarity on these questions as soon as possible”.