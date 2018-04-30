Theresa May Confirms Home Office Had Deportation Targets When She Was Home Secretary

Theresa May has acknowledged she was aware the Home Office had targets for deporting illegal immigrants when she was home secretary.

Amber Rudd dramatically resigned from the government last night after admitting she “inadvertently misled” MPs when she told them targets did not exist.

The prime minister has replaced Rudd in the Home Office with former communities secretary Sajid Javid.

Asked if she new about deportation targets while serving as home secretary from 2010 until 2016, May told Sky News: “Yes there were targets in terms of removing people from the country who are here illegally. This is important.

“If you talk to the members of the public, they want to make sure we are dealing with people who are here illegally.”

Jeremy Corbyn has said Rudd was acting as the prime minister’s “human shield”.