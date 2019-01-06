Theresa May Defends Universal Credit Overhaul After Vote Scrapped

Theresa May has defended an overhaul of the Government’s controversial Universal Credit (UC) programme, saying it was always the plan that the scheme would change as it was implemented.

And the Prime Minister said it would still be fully rolled out by the original introduction date of 2023, despite widespread criticism of the extension of the flagship welfare reform.

She was speaking after Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd moved to scrap an imminent Commons vote on plans allowing all existing claimants of relevant benefits to be moved onto the new all-in-one payment.

May, while appearing on the BBC One’s The Andrew Marr Show, said: “Throughout the introduction of Universal Credit we’ve been clear that we would roll it out as a steady process, learn as we go along, make changes, we’ve done that.

“We’ll be saying more about it in the coming weeks but it will be fully rolled out by 2023 as was originally intended.”

Now, Rudd plans to seek approval to move just 10,000 claimants onto UC to monitor the way the system works.

Influential committees in both Houses of Parliament had raised concerns about the plan to move around three million claimants onto UC and the Government faced losing a Commons vote on the “managed migration” programme.

Allies of the Work and Pensions Secretary insisted the decision to overhaul the migration was not due to fear of a Tory revolt but because it was the right way to handle the change.