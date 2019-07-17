Theresa May Demands Jeremy Corbyn 'Open His Eyes' To Labour Anti-Semitism

Theresa May has demanded Jeremy Corbyn open his eyes to anti-Semitism in the Labour Party and called on him to apologise.

Speaking during her penultimate PMQs on Wednesday, the prime minister seized on the newspaper advert signed by more than 60 Labour peers which accused the Labour leader of “failing the test of leadership”.

Corbyn did not apologise and in return hit back at the PM over Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

He has faced mounting pressure since the broadcast of the BBC Panorama programme which claimed that senior figures, including communications chief Seumas Milne and general secretary Jennie Formby, had interfered in anti-Semitism investigations.

Last night at a closed-door meeting in parliament, MPs and activists warned the deep divisions within Labour meant it was heading for a general election disaster.

During PMQs, May told Corbyn: “Before the right honourable gentleman stands up and parades himself as the champion of climate change, or the champion of the people, or the defender of equality and fairness, he needs to apologise for his failure to deal with racism in the Labour Party.

“Just today 60 distinguished members of the Labour Party have written in the newspapers the Labour Party welcomes everyone except, it seems, Jews.

The PM added: “This is your legacy Mr Corbyn. You still haven’t opened your eyes, you still haven’t told the whole truth, you still haven’t accepted your responsibility. You have failed the test of leadership, apologise now.”

Corbyn insisted Labour “totally opposes” racism in all its forms and hit back at May.

He said: “This party totally opposes racism in any form whatsoever. Anti-Semitism has no place in our society, no place in any of our parties, and no place in any of our dialogue. Neither does any other form of racism.

“When 60% of Tory Party members think Islam is a threat to Western civilisation, and the Prime Minister has said she will act on Islamophobia within her own party, I hope she does, I look forward to that being dealt with as we deal with any racism that occurs within our own party as well.”

The full page advert, published in The Guardian on Wednesday, criticises Corbyn for a “toxic culture you have allowed to divide our movement”, saying it has prompted the resignation of “thousands” of members.

The party, it says, is no longer a “safe place” for its members and supporters.