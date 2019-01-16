Theresa May Made A Late Night Downing Street Statement On Brexit And It's Left People Fuming

On Wednesday, Theresa May appeared determined to pour the last drops of public goodwill towards her down the drain when she gave a late-night statement outside Downing Street. At the end of another historic day in British politics, the PM ordered a lectern be placed outside Britain’s most famous door so she could address the nation directly. Off the back of the crushing defeat of her Brexit plan, and narrowly surviving a vote of no confidence in her government, this surely meant news. Big news.

PM to make Downing Street statement at 10pm tonight... wasn’t expecting that. Watch it live on @skynews — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) January 16, 2019

But with the sense that May was anxious to speak unfiltered by the media, it quickly risked descending into farce ...

A moment of true Britishness amid the Brexit crisis: the PM's message to the nation will not now be carried live on the BBC 10 O'Clock News, because Southampton v Derby FA Cup replay has gone to extra time. — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) January 16, 2019

She always delays things. She’ll be fine. 👍🏻 https://t.co/GeVj8ES8VA — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 16, 2019

The media and political junkies dutifully turned out as May went ‘full lectern job’. This is not to be taken lightly. Think resignations and declarations of war. The first draft of history. Something yuuge or bigly.

And, soon after 10pm, Theresa May spoke. “This evening the Government has won the confidence of Parliament,” May began, straight shooting. “Overwhelmingly, the British people want us to get on with delivering Brexit. “I believe it is my duty to deliver on the British people’s instruction to leave the European Union and I intend to do so.” May then aimed remarks at MPs who voted against her Brexit plan on Tuesday, saying that “MPs have made clear what they don’t want, we must all work constructively together to set out what Parliament does want”. And of cross-party talks to find some common ground on a Brexit deal, May called for politicians to “put self-interest aside” - adding she was “disappointed” Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn has not taken part this evening. With that, she was Keyser Söze-like ...

Had she committed news? The instant verdict was ‘no’.

🚨 Theresa May announces absolutely nothing 🚨 — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) January 16, 2019

What a load of specious, empty, vapid bollocks. — Jay Rayner (@jayrayner1) January 16, 2019

And bafflement soon gave way to anger ...

who the fuck makes an announcement at 10pm that’s past landline cut off unless someone’s DIED — Femme Fatigue (@CharlotteBHC) January 16, 2019

Any Number 10 aide who briefed that as a reason for journalists to extend their shift is a fucking idiot.



Any Number 10 aide who didn’t tell May a 10pm speech with no news was idiotic and would backfire should resign. — James Ball (@jamesrbuk) January 16, 2019

But, hey, we got a few laughs out of it.

If she's still going by April she'll be doing statements outside Number 10 to announce she's run out of bog roll. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) January 16, 2019

"I might as well say this now: Sue Cook has pulled out." pic.twitter.com/9kTRQ5Tvft — Keith Foster (@keith_r_foster) January 16, 2019

Live pictures of Theresa May speaking in Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/XPQYJXQkUF — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 16, 2019

Reminiscing about a time when if you didn’t have anything to say you didn’t call a press conference at 10 fucking PM to say it — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 16, 2019

[me to my grandkids in 50 years time]



some of you didn’t have nightly press conferences from Theresa May and it shows — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) January 16, 2019