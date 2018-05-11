Theresa May Finally Agrees Diverse Panel For Grenfell Inquiry

PA Wire/PA Images

A panel of experts will sit alongside the judge heading the Grenfell Tower disaster inquiry, the Government has confirmed, in a huge victory for campaigners. The news came on Friday after months of lobbying by survivors of the North Kensington blaze, which claimed the lives of 71 people 11 months ago. The diverse panel will join Judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick for phase two of his investigation, which is due to start hearing formal evidence later this month, the Grenfell United group said.

After much hard work lobbying the Government and with the public's support for the Grenfell United petition we are pleased to announce that the PM has granted additional panel members to the inquiry. This is a huge step in our fight for justice & truth💚 Statement to follow. — Grenfell United (@GrenfellUnited) May 11, 2018

May spoke with a group of people affected by the fire tragedy at Number 10 on Thursday evening. Adel Chaoui, who lost four relatives in the fire, was one of those who led a petition calling for the panel members to be added, which was signed by 156,000 people. He thanked the Prime Minister and said they were “relieved” that the step had been taken, but added that survivors should not have had to campaign for it.

PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May attends the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral in London

He said: “This panel means that the inquiry will have the expertise it needs to get to the truth of why our community was not listened to when we raised concerns, why such a dangerous refurbishment could be allowed to go ahead and all the issues that led up to that awful night. “These are the questions that need to be answered to make sure this never happens again.” It comes ahead of Monday’s Commons debate on the Grenfell fire, as questions continue to swirl over the months leading up to the blaze and how the inferno was able to spread so rapidly. Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon said the debate on Monday will be “a milestone on the road to securing justice” for Grenfell survivors.

On Monday Parliament will finally debate the Grenfell Inquiry Panel.



The Prime Minister should listen to the survivors, bereaved families and more than 150,000 members of the public and appoint a panel with diverse experience and expertise. pic.twitter.com/gT60oLRpPb — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) May 10, 2018