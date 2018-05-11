Theresa May Finally Agrees Diverse Panel For Grenfell Inquiry

A panel of experts will sit alongside the judge heading the Grenfell Tower disaster inquiry, the Government has confirmed, in a huge victory for campaigners.
The news came on Friday after months of lobbying by survivors of the North Kensington blaze, which claimed the lives of 71 people 11 months ago.
The diverse panel will join Judge Sir Martin Moore-Bick for phase two of his investigation, which is due to start hearing formal evidence later this month, the Grenfell United group said.
May spoke with a group of people affected by the fire tragedy at Number 10 on Thursday evening.
Adel Chaoui, who lost four relatives in the fire, was one of those who led a petition calling for the panel members to be added, which was signed by 156,000 people.
He thanked the Prime Minister and said they were “relieved” that the step had been taken, but added that survivors should not have had to campaign for it.
He said: “This panel means that the inquiry will have the expertise it needs to get to the truth of why our community was not listened to when we raised concerns, why such a dangerous refurbishment could be allowed to go ahead and all the issues that led up to that awful night.
“These are the questions that need to be answered to make sure this never happens again.”
It comes ahead of Monday’s Commons debate on the Grenfell fire, as questions continue to swirl over the months leading up to the blaze and how the inferno was able to spread so rapidly.
Shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon said the debate on Monday will be “a milestone on the road to securing justice” for Grenfell survivors.
Survivors’ groups had said the inquiry risked being a whitewash unless May installed a diverse panel to oversee proceedings.
Sir Martin is heading the investigation into the blaze, which killed 71 people, supported by a legal team, civil servants and three assessors to advise on certain matters.
The petition called for individuals from a wide range of backgrounds to sit alongside him.