Donald Trump changed his policy on detaining child migrants in cages away from their parents because Theresa May condemned it.

Well, according to Boris Johnson that is, who made the claim in the Commons on Tuesday.

The prime minister has come under pressure to cancel Trump’s visit to the UK, due to take place in July, over his administration’s detention of immigrant children, some of whom were held in special cages.

But Johnson defended the decision to welcome the president, despite widespread outrage at his immigration policies on Tuesday, telling MPs: “The prime minister condemned it and she speaks for the government, indeed for me.”

“No sooner had she spoken than the president of the United States repealed the policy.”

He added: “Thus demonstrating, I venture to suggest, the considerable and growing influence of the UK.”