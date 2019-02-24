Yves Herman / Reuters Theresa May told reporters on Sunday that MPs would not get the chance to vote on her plan this week.

MPs may not get a second ‘meaningful vote’ on her Brexit deal until March 12 – 17 days before the UK is set to leave the EU, Theresa May has revealed.

The prime minister told reporters on Sunday that MPs would not get the chance to vote on her plan this week – but that she would ensure the vote happens by March 12.

“I was in Brussels last week,” she said on a flight to Egypt for a summit in Sharm el Sheik.

“Ministers were in Brussels last week. My team will be back in Brussels again this coming week,” she continued, saying they would return on Tuesday.

“As a result of that we won’t bring a meaningful vote to Parliament this week. But we will ensure that that happens by March 12.

“But it is still within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on March 29.”