Wait, Did Theresa May Just Say There Might Be 'No Brexit'?

Theresa May has for the first time floated the prospect of ditching plans to leave the European Union as she secured backing from Cabinet for her Brexit divorce deal.

Speaking from the steps of 10 Downing Street after a marathon five-hour meeting, the UK Prime Minister said MPs who will vote on the agreement with Brussels had to choose between backing her plan or “leave with no deal or no Brexit at all”.

The words were a threat to unhappy Tory Brexiteers who could derail her plans, signalling to them that quitting the bloc in itself is at risk.

But it also marks a significant shift in language from a PM who had previously offered a binary choice of “no deal being better than a bad deal”.

May said: “When you strip away the detail the choice before us is clear – this deal which delivers on the vote of the referendum, which brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement, protects jobs, security and our Union, or leave with no deal or no Brexit at all.”

Quite how she would be able to reverse the result of the 2016 referendum was not spelled out, but the line had road-tested earlier in the day by ex-Tory leader William Hague as he warned Brexiteers they risk no Brexit at all if they vote ‘no’ to May’s deal.

The comments were seized on by Labour MPs who are calling for another referendum on the terms of the exit deal.