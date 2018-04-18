Theresa May Praises 'Incredible Bravery' Of Labour MPs Who Spoke Out Over Anti-Semitism

Theresa May has praised the “incredible bravery” of two Labour MPs who spoke out about anti-Semitic abuse they have received from members of their own party.

The PM described Luciana Berger and Ruth Smeeth as “the best of this House of Commons and the best of Members of Parliament” after they revealed their struggles in a debate on Tuesday.

She used a question from former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith to praise the pair, who appeared visibly emotional as they sat together on the backbenches during Prime Minister’s Questions.

“Can I join my Right Honorable Friend in commending those members of this House, particularly the members for Stoke-On-Trent North and Liverpool Wavertree, who have suffered incredible abuse as result of this anti-Semitism, but who also have shown incredible bravery in being willing to stand up and set that out to this House,” May said.

“Theirs was a fine example of the best of this House of Commons and the best of Members of Parliament.”

The general debate on anti-Semitism, tabled by cabinet minister Sajid Javid, saw Jeremy Corbyn repeatedly urged by MPs of all parties to get a grip on the rise of Jew-hatred within the party.