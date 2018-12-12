The number of Tory MPs to publicly promise their support for Theresa May in this evening’s no confidence vote has surpassed the number needed for her to win.

May will need the backing of more than 50% of the 316 Conservative MPs to cling to power – so 159 in total. HuffPost UK calculates this number has now been reached, in public at least.

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths, who was suspended from the party after sending a series of inappropriate messages to women, today had the party Whip restored allowing him to vote in support of May.

Here is a list of Tory MPs who have either said publicly or confirmed to HuffPost UK that they will be backing the prime minister: