The number of Tory MPs to publicly promise their support for Theresa May in this evening’s no confidence vote has surpassed the number needed for her to win.
May will need the backing of more than 50% of the 316 Conservative MPs to cling to power – so 159 in total. HuffPost UK calculates this number has now been reached, in public at least.
Burton MP Andrew Griffiths, who was suspended from the party after sending a series of inappropriate messages to women, today had the party Whip restored allowing him to vote in support of May.
Here is a list of Tory MPs who have either said publicly or confirmed to HuffPost UK that they will be backing the prime minister:
Surname, First name
Constituency
Adams, Nigel
Selby and Ainsty
Afolami, Bim
Hitchin and Harpenden
Afriyie, Adam
Windsor
Allen, Heidi
South Cambridgeshire
Andrew, Stuart
Pudsey
Atkins, Victoria
Louth and Horncastle
Badenoch, Mrs Kemi
Saffron Walden
Baldwin, Harriett
West Worcestershire
Barclay, Stephen
North East Cambridgeshire
Benyon, Richard
Newbury
Berry, Jake
Rossendale and Darwen
Boles, Nick
Grantham and Stamford
Bowie, Andrew
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Bradley, Karen
Staffordshire Moorlands
Brereton, Jack
Stoke-on-Trent South
Brine, Steve
Winchester
Brokenshire, James
Old Bexley and Sidcup
Buckland, Robert
South Swindon
Burghart, Alex
Brentwood and Ongar
Burt, Alistair
North East Bedfordshire
Cairns, Alun
Vale of Glamorgan
Cartlidge, James
South Suffolk
Chalk, Alex
Cheltenham
Churchill, Jo
Bury St Edmunds
Clark, Colin
Gordon
Clark, Greg
Tunbridge Wells
Clarke, Mr Kenneth
Rushcliffe
Cleverly, James
Braintree
Coffey, Dr Thérèse
Suffolk Coastal
Costa, Alberto
South Leicestershire
Cox, Mr Geoffrey
Torridge and West Devon
Crabb, Stephen
Preseli Pembrokeshire
Davies, Mims
Eastleigh
Dinenage, Caroline
Gosport
Djanogly, Mr Jonathan
Huntingdon
Docherty, Leo
Aldershot
Donelan, Michelle
Chippenham
Doyle-Price, Jackie
Thurrock
Duncan, Sir Alan
Rutland and Melton
Ellis, Michael
Northampton North
Ellwood, Mr Tobias
Bournemouth East
Ford, Vicky
Chelmsford
Foster, Kevin
Torbay
Fox, Dr Liam
North Somerset
Frazer, Lucy
South East Cambridgeshire
Freeman, George
Mid Norfolk
Freer, Mike
Finchley and Golders Green
Gale, Sir Roger
North Thanet
Gauke, Mr David
South West Hertfordshire
Ghani, Ms Nusrat
Wealden
Gibb, Nick
Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
Glen, John
Salisbury
Goodwill, Mr Robert
Scarborough and Whitby
Gove, Michael
Surrey Heath
Graham, Luke
Ochil and South Perthshire
Graham, Richard
Gloucester
Grant, Mrs Helen
Maidstone and The Weald
Grayling, Chris
Epsom and Ewell
Green, Damian
Ashford
Griffiths, Andrew
Dover
Gyimah, Mr Sam
East Surrey
Hair, Kirstene
Angus
Halfon, Robert
Harlow
Hall, Luke
Thornbury and Yate
Hammond, Mr Philip
Runnymede and Weybridge
Hammond, Stephen
Wimbledon
Hancock, Matt
West Suffolk
Harrington, Richard
Watford
Heald, Sir Oliver
North East Hertfordshire
Heappey, James
Wells
Heaton-Harris, Chris
Daventry
Heaton-Jones, Peter
North Devon
Herbert, Nick
Arundel and South Downs
Hinds, Mr Damian
East Hampshire
Hoare, Simon
North Dorset
Hollinrake, Kevin
Thirsk and Malton
Howell, John
Henley
Huddleston, Nigel
Mid Worcestershire
Hunt, Mr Jeremy
South West Surrey
Hurd, Mr Nick
Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
James, Margot
Stourbridge
Javid, Sajid
Bromsgrove
Jenrick, Robert
Newark
Jones, Andrew
Harrogate and Knaresborough
Jones, Mr Marcus
Nuneaton
Keegan, Gillian
Chichester
Kennedy, Seema
South Ribble
Kerr, Stephen
Stirling
Knight, Julian
Solihull
Kwarteng, Kwasi
Spelthorne
Lancaster, Mark
Milton Keynes North
Leadsom, Andrea
South Northamptonshire
Lee, Dr Phillip
Bracknell
Lefroy, Jeremy
Stafford
Letwin, Sir Oliver
West Dorset
Lewis, Brandon
Great Yarmouth
Lidington, Mr David
Aylesbury
Loughton, Tim
East Worthing and Shoreham
Maclean, Rachel
Redditch
Mak, Alan
Havant
Malthouse, Kit
North West Hampshire
Masterton, Paul
East Renfrewshire
May, Mrs Theresa
Maidenhead
McLoughlin, Sir Patrick
Derbyshire Dales
Merriman, Huw
Bexhill and Battle
Miller, Mrs Maria
Basingstoke
Milling, Amanda
Cannock Chase
Mitchell, Mr Andrew
Sutton Coldfield
Mordaunt, Penny
Portsmouth North
Morris, David
Morecambe and Lunesdale
Morris, James
Halesowen and Rowley Regis
Morton, Wendy
Aldridge-Brownhills
Mundell, David
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Murrison, Dr Andrew
South West Wiltshire
Neill, Robert
Bromley and Chislehurst
Newton, Sarah
Truro and Falmouth
Nokes, Caroline
Romsey and Southampton North
Norman, Jesse
Hereford and South Herefordshire
O’Brien, Neil
Harborough
Opperman, Guy
Hexham
Parish, Neil
Tiverton and Honiton
Pawsey, Mark
Rugby
Penrose, John
Weston-super-Mare
Perry, Claire
Devizes
Philp, Chris
Croydon South
Prentis, Victoria
Banbury
Prisk, Mr Mark
Hertford and Stortford
Robinson, Mary
Cheadle
Rudd, Amber
Hastings and Rye
Rutley, David
Macclesfield
Sandbach, Antoinette
Eddisbury
Scully, Paul
Sutton and Cheam
Seely, Mr Bob
Isle of Wight
Sharma, Alok
Reading West
Shelbrooke, Alec
Elmet and Rothwell
Skidmore, Chris
Kingswood
Smith, Chloe
Norwich North
Smith, Julian
Skipton and Ripon
Soames, Sir Nicholas
Mid Sussex
Soubry, Anna
Broxtowe
Spelman, Dame Caroline
Meriden
Spencer, Mark
Sherwood
Stephenson, Andrew
Pendle
Stewart, Iain
Milton Keynes South
Stewart, Rory
Penrith and The Border
Streeter, Mr Gary
South West Devon
Stride, Mel
Central Devon
Sunak, Rishi
Richmond (Yorks)
Tolhurst, Kelly
Rochester and Strood
Tomlinson, Justin
North Swindon
Truss, Elizabeth
South West Norfolk
Tugendhat, Tom
Tonbridge and Malling
Vaizey, Mr Edward
Wantage
Walker, Mr Robin
Worcester
Wallace, Mr Ben
Wyre and Preston North
Warburton, David
Somerton and Frome
Warman, Matt
Boston and Skegness
Watling, Giles
Clacton
Whately, Helen
Faversham and Mid Kent
Wheeler, Mrs Heather
South Derbyshire
Whittaker, Craig
Calder Valley
Williamson, Gavin
South Staffordshire
Wollaston, Dr Sarah
Totnes
Wright, Jeremy
Kenilworth and Southam
Zahawi, Nadhim
Stratford-on-Avon