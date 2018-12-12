POLITICS
12/12/2018 13:58 GMT | Updated 4 minutes ago

Theresa May Secures Public Support Of 164 Tory MPs – Enough To Win No Confidence Vote

Here's the full list.

PA Wire/PA Images

The number of Tory MPs to publicly promise their support for Theresa May in this evening’s no confidence vote has surpassed the number needed for her to win.

May will need the backing of more than 50% of the 316 Conservative MPs to cling to power – so 159 in total. HuffPost UK calculates this number has now been reached, in public at least.

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths, who was suspended from the party after sending a series of inappropriate messages to women, today had the party Whip restored allowing him to vote in support of May.

Here is a list of Tory MPs who have either said publicly or confirmed to HuffPost UK that they will be backing the prime minister: 

Surname, First name

Constituency

Adams, Nigel

Selby and Ainsty

Afolami, Bim

Hitchin and Harpenden

Afriyie, Adam

Windsor

Allen, Heidi

South Cambridgeshire

Andrew, Stuart

Pudsey

Atkins, Victoria

Louth and Horncastle

Badenoch, Mrs Kemi

Saffron Walden

Baldwin, Harriett

West Worcestershire

Barclay, Stephen

North East Cambridgeshire

Benyon, Richard

Newbury

Berry, Jake

Rossendale and Darwen

Boles, Nick

Grantham and Stamford

Bowie, Andrew

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Bradley, Karen

Staffordshire Moorlands

Brereton, Jack

Stoke-on-Trent South

Brine, Steve

Winchester

Brokenshire, James

Old Bexley and Sidcup

Buckland, Robert

South Swindon

Burghart, Alex

Brentwood and Ongar

Burt, Alistair

North East Bedfordshire

Cairns, Alun

Vale of Glamorgan

Cartlidge, James

South Suffolk

Chalk, Alex

Cheltenham

Churchill, Jo

Bury St Edmunds

Clark, Colin

Gordon

Clark, Greg

Tunbridge Wells

Clarke, Mr Kenneth

Rushcliffe

Cleverly, James

Braintree

Coffey, Dr Thérèse

Suffolk Coastal

Costa, Alberto

South Leicestershire

Cox, Mr Geoffrey

Torridge and West Devon

Crabb, Stephen

Preseli Pembrokeshire

Davies, Mims

Eastleigh

Dinenage, Caroline

Gosport

Djanogly, Mr Jonathan

Huntingdon

Docherty, Leo

Aldershot

Donelan, Michelle

Chippenham

Doyle-Price, Jackie

Thurrock

Duncan, Sir Alan

Rutland and Melton

Ellis, Michael

Northampton North

Ellwood, Mr Tobias

Bournemouth East

Ford, Vicky

Chelmsford

Foster, Kevin

Torbay

Fox, Dr Liam

North Somerset

Frazer, Lucy

South East Cambridgeshire

Freeman, George

Mid Norfolk

Freer, Mike

Finchley and Golders Green

Gale, Sir Roger

North Thanet

Gauke, Mr David

South West Hertfordshire

Ghani, Ms Nusrat

Wealden

Gibb, Nick

Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Glen, John

Salisbury

Goodwill, Mr Robert

Scarborough and Whitby

Gove, Michael

Surrey Heath

Graham, Luke

Ochil and South Perthshire

Graham, Richard

Gloucester

Grant, Mrs Helen

Maidstone and The Weald

Grayling, Chris

Epsom and Ewell

Green, Damian

Ashford

Griffiths, Andrew

Dover

Gyimah, Mr Sam

East Surrey

Hair, Kirstene

Angus

Halfon, Robert

Harlow

Hall, Luke

Thornbury and Yate

Hammond, Mr Philip

Runnymede and Weybridge

Hammond, Stephen

Wimbledon

Hancock, Matt

West Suffolk

Harrington, Richard

Watford

Heald, Sir Oliver

North East Hertfordshire

Heappey, James

Wells

Heaton-Harris, Chris

Daventry

Heaton-Jones, Peter

North Devon

Herbert, Nick

Arundel and South Downs

Hinds, Mr Damian

East Hampshire

Hoare, Simon

North Dorset

Hollinrake, Kevin

Thirsk and Malton

Howell, John

Henley

Huddleston, Nigel

Mid Worcestershire

Hunt, Mr Jeremy

South West Surrey

Hurd, Mr Nick

Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

James, Margot

Stourbridge

Javid, Sajid

Bromsgrove

Jenrick, Robert

Newark

Jones, Andrew

Harrogate and Knaresborough

Jones, Mr Marcus

Nuneaton

Keegan, Gillian

Chichester

Kennedy, Seema

South Ribble

Kerr, Stephen

Stirling

Knight, Julian

Solihull

Kwarteng, Kwasi

Spelthorne

Lancaster, Mark

Milton Keynes North

Leadsom, Andrea

South Northamptonshire

Lee, Dr Phillip

Bracknell

Lefroy, Jeremy

Stafford

Letwin, Sir Oliver

West Dorset

Lewis, Brandon

Great Yarmouth

Lidington, Mr David

Aylesbury

Loughton, Tim

East Worthing and Shoreham

Maclean, Rachel

Redditch

Mak, Alan

Havant

Malthouse, Kit

North West Hampshire

Masterton, Paul

East Renfrewshire

May, Mrs Theresa

Maidenhead

McLoughlin, Sir Patrick

Derbyshire Dales

Merriman, Huw

Bexhill and Battle

Miller, Mrs Maria

Basingstoke

Milling, Amanda

Cannock Chase

Mitchell, Mr Andrew

Sutton Coldfield

Mordaunt, Penny

Portsmouth North

Morris, David

Morecambe and Lunesdale

Morris, James

Halesowen and Rowley Regis

Morton, Wendy

Aldridge-Brownhills

Mundell, David

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

Murrison, Dr Andrew

South West Wiltshire

Neill, Robert

Bromley and Chislehurst

Newton, Sarah

Truro and Falmouth

Nokes, Caroline

Romsey and Southampton North

Norman, Jesse

Hereford and South Herefordshire

O’Brien, Neil

Harborough

Opperman, Guy

Hexham

Parish, Neil

Tiverton and Honiton

Pawsey, Mark

Rugby

Penrose, John

Weston-super-Mare

Perry, Claire

Devizes

Philp, Chris

Croydon South

Prentis, Victoria

Banbury

Prisk, Mr Mark

Hertford and Stortford

Robinson, Mary

Cheadle

Rudd, Amber

Hastings and Rye

Rutley, David

Macclesfield

Sandbach, Antoinette

Eddisbury

Scully, Paul

Sutton and Cheam

Seely, Mr Bob

Isle of Wight

Sharma, Alok

Reading West

Shelbrooke, Alec

Elmet and Rothwell

Skidmore, Chris

Kingswood

Smith, Chloe

Norwich North

Smith, Julian

Skipton and Ripon

Soames, Sir Nicholas

Mid Sussex

Soubry, Anna

Broxtowe

Spelman, Dame Caroline

Meriden

Spencer, Mark

Sherwood

Stephenson, Andrew

Pendle

Stewart, Iain

Milton Keynes South

Stewart, Rory

Penrith and The Border

Streeter, Mr Gary

South West Devon

Stride, Mel

Central Devon

Sunak, Rishi

Richmond (Yorks)

Tolhurst, Kelly

Rochester and Strood

Tomlinson, Justin

North Swindon

Truss, Elizabeth

South West Norfolk

Tugendhat, Tom

Tonbridge and Malling

Vaizey, Mr Edward

Wantage

Walker, Mr Robin

Worcester

Wallace, Mr Ben

Wyre and Preston North

Warburton, David

Somerton and Frome

Warman, Matt

Boston and Skegness

Watling, Giles

Clacton

Whately, Helen

Faversham and Mid Kent

Wheeler, Mrs Heather

South Derbyshire

Whittaker, Craig

Calder Valley

Williamson, Gavin

South Staffordshire

Wollaston, Dr Sarah

Totnes

Wright, Jeremy

Kenilworth and Southam

Zahawi, Nadhim

Stratford-on-Avon

 

Related...

MORE: news theresa may Sports and Recreation HuffPost

Conversations