Theresa May has suffered a fresh humiliation over Brexit after her eurosceptic MPs helped Labour to inflict a new parliamentary defeat on the government.

Just 43 days from the UK’s planned exit from the EU, the Prime Minister saw her authority yet again undermined by her own party as the Commons voted by 303 to 258 against her deal.

Just 243 Tories backed May, with nearly a quarter of her MPs deciding to pull their support. Five Tories voted against and 67 abstained.

May had hoped to show Brussels she had a “stable” majority for her recent diplomatic push to revise her plans, but Conservative backbenchers registered their protest as they sought to keep open the option of a no-deal exit.

The defeat was a further embarrassment for No.10, after ministers including international trade secretary Liam Fox had warned Brexiteers that they risked derailing May’s latest bid to get a better deal.

After another dramatic day at Westminster, senior Tory ‘Remainer’ MPs also said they now feared the PM was heading for a no-deal Brexit, by accident or by design.

Seconds after the defeat, Jeremy Corbyn declared that May “cannot keep on just running down the clock and hoping that something will turn up that will save her day and save her face”.

May was absent from the chamber, but a No.10 spokesman said Corbyn was “in effect making no-deal more likely”. Downing Street admitted “there was a concern from some Conservative colleagues about taking no deal off the table at this stage”.

May had won a lifeline a fortnight ago, when the Commons finally agreed a plan to allow her to explore ways to amend the Northern Ireland ‘backstop’, a controversial part of her deal that could keep the UK tied indefinitely to EU trade rules.

But members of the backbench European Research Group (ERG) were furious that the PM’s motion for the Valentine’s Day vote included a tacit commitment to avoid no-deal.