Theresa May Survives No-Confidence Vote In Her Government

Theresa May has survived a no-confidence vote in her government and seen off Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to force a general election.

MPs voted by 306 votes to 325, majority 19, to express their confidence in the prime minister’s government despite her historic defeat on her Brexit deal.

The result was expected after Tory Brexiteers and the DUP, who opposed her deal in huge numbers, nevertheless backed her government to continue.

May will now embark on a round of cross-party talks to find a way out of the Brexit deadlock amid suggestions from cabinet ministers that she could be edging towards a softer withdrawal from the EU.

Corbyn meanwhile will come under intensifying pressure to back a second referendum. Labour passed a motion at its autumn conference making clear that forcing an election is the priority, but if it is not possible the party would back all remaining options, including another vote.

In a sign that the Labour leader is wary of a so-called people’s vote, senior party figures indicated he was ready to table repeated no-confidence challenges and therefore stall the process by which he could be forced to back another referendum.

However, 71 Labour MPs and 13 MPs have called for Corbyn to “unequivocally” back a second referendum now that his no-confidence motion has failed.

Senior backbencher Louise Ellman said: “We shouldn’t have any further delay. The clock is ticking. It’s just over 70 days to go before we actually leave the EU. We can’t afford to do that, so Jeremy must act now.”

Tottenham MP David Lammy told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme it was time for Corbyn to move, warning: “If he vacillates and sits on the fence, I’m afraid he is going to get splinters in places he doesn’t want.

“There is is definitely momentum with members of parliament who now see that this is stuck in our parliament and think he should put it back to the British people.”