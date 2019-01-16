Theresa May Survives No-Confidence Vote In Her Government

Theresa May has survived a no-confidence vote in her government and seen off Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to force a general election.
MPs voted by 306 votes to 325, majority 19, to express their confidence in the prime minister’s government despite her historic defeat on her Brexit deal.
The result was expected after Tory Brexiteers and the DUP, who opposed her deal in huge numbers, nevertheless backed her government to continue.
May will now embark on a round of cross-party talks to find a way out of the Brexit deadlock amid suggestions from cabinet ministers that she could be edging towards a softer withdrawal from the EU.
Corbyn meanwhile will come under intensifying pressure to back a second referendum. Labour passed a motion at its autumn conference making clear that forcing an election is the priority, but if it is not possible the party would back all remaining options, including another vote.
In a sign that the Labour leader is wary of a so-called people’s vote, senior party figures indicated he was ready to table repeated no-confidence challenges and therefore stall the process by which he could be forced to back another referendum.
However, 71 Labour MPs and 13 MPs have called for Corbyn to “unequivocally” back a second referendum now that his no-confidence motion has failed.
Senior backbencher Louise Ellman said: “We shouldn’t have any further delay. The clock is ticking. It’s just over 70 days to go before we actually leave the EU. We can’t afford to do that, so Jeremy must act now.”
Tottenham MP David Lammy told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme it was time for Corbyn to move, warning: “If he vacillates and sits on the fence, I’m afraid he is going to get splinters in places he doesn’t want.
“There is is definitely momentum with members of parliament who now see that this is stuck in our parliament and think he should put it back to the British people.”
Among signatories to the letter were MPs from Leave and Remain-backing constituencies from all parts of Britain, including the party’s former acting leader Dame Margaret Beckett, ex-ministers like Ben Bradshaw and Chris Bryant, and former leadership contender Owen Smith.
Organisers said a further 24 Labour MPs had made public statements supporting a second referendum, bringing the total to almost 100.
Opening the debate on the no-confidence motion, Corbyn urged May’s “zombie government” to stand aside and declared her “Frankenstein” Brexit deal officially dead.
He attacked the PM for presiding over “the largest defeat in the history of our democracy” on her Brexit deal before saying there has been no offer of all-party talks from the prime minister to break the impasse.
He also criticised the government record on issues beyond leaving the EU before facing Tory taunts, with former minister Anna Soubry labelling him the “most hopeless leader of the opposition we’ve ever had”.
Responding, May dismissed his call for a general election saying it would be “the worst thing we could do”.
“It would deepen division when we need unity, it would bring chaos when we need certainty, and it would bring delay when we need to move forward,” she told MPs.
Meanwhile, former Labour MP John Woodcock, who quit the party while suspended amid harassment allegations, did not support the no-confidence motion because Corbyn and shadow chancellor John McDonnell “are simply not fit to hold public office”.
“The public deserve so much better than this choice in the broken political system than they are being given,” he said.
He said he could hear mutterings of “disgrace” from Labour MPs but claimed some who back a no-confidence motion in the Labour leader had privately told Woodcock they were “wrestling with their consciences”.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Follow HuffPost UK on Twitter here, and on Facebook here.