Theresa May Appears To Hide Evidence She Opposed Heathrow Airport's Expansion

Theresa May appears to have attempted to hide her previous opposition to a third runway at Heathrow Airport ahead of a crunch Commons vote for the government.

The Prime Minister’s constituency page had proudly trumpeted speeches the MP made in Parliament, and attacked expansion as a “major blow” for Maidenhead people.

The page was swiftly deleted after May ordered Tory MPs to vote for the policy, but the internet had stored a version which has since been widely shared.