Theresa May has sparked fury and ridicule after suggesting that a second Brexit referendum would trigger riots in the streets from Leave voters. Speaking in the House of Commons, the prime minister for the first time raised the spectre of violence, declaring a fresh vote on quitting the EU could “damage social cohesion” by trashing faith in democracy. Less than a week after suffering a historic defeat on her Brexit plan, May took a harder line than ever in rejecting the idea of a so-called “people’s vote” to give Britons a say on the deal with Brussels. Angry Labour MPs said she was giving succour to “fascist” groups, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable wondered whether she was going to use troops to keep the peace. In what appeared to be a new harder line to please her backbench Brexiteer MPs to win support for her deal, May told a packed Commons of the dangers of a new referendum stalling or reversing the 2016 decision to quit the EU. “There has not yet been enough recognition of the way that a second referendum could damage social cohesion by undermining faith in our democracy,” she said.

SIPA USA/PA Images

Downing Street suggested that the PM had not been referring to street violence with her ‘social cohesion’ remark, but critics claimed her intention was clear. Several MPs pointed out that far-right protestors have targeted referendum-supporting Tories like Anna Soubry recently, accusing them of being traitors. Labour MP Peter Kyle asked May: “There is only an ultra small minority of very, very right wing people who are trying to undermine social cohesion in this country in order to prevent a people’s vote. “When did the Tory party start running away from fascists rather than standing up to them?” The PM said his remark was ‘beneath’ him, but rammed home her point that there would be public anger if the vote of 2016 was not delivered. “Throughout my political career I have said when I have seen other countries have second referendums on decisions in relation to Europe – because it didn’t come out in the way that politicians at the time wanted it to come out – that it was hugely important that people accepted the result of the first referendum. “This house overwhelmingly voted for that referendum, this House overwhelmingly voted to trigger Article 50. I believe we should follow through on those decisions.”

PA Wire/PA Images